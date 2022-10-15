Luis Figo opens up on his controversial world record £52m move to Real Madrid

<!–

Portuguese superstar Luis Figo opens his controversial move from Barcelona to Real Madrid just over 20 years ago, ahead of the El Clasico.

Figo made a surprise transfer from the Catalan giants to their bitter rivals Real in July 2000, in what was a world record transfer fee of £52 million at the time, fueling the rivalry even more.

His move to Los Blancos not only added fuel to the rivalry between the clubs, but also put Real Madrid back on the map.

The signing marked the beginning of Los Blancos chairman Florentino Perez’s intent to sign a player who was labeled by a rival as one of the best in the world by fulfilling his release clause at Barca before going on to sign other global superstars.

“I had everything in Barcelona, ​​but you think: it’s not like going to a second-rate club,” Figo told the Guardian.

“If it hadn’t been Madrid, I might not have gone. It’s a challenge, a decision based on feeling valued, convincing me that I would become an extremely important piece. It could have been a cagada, an asshole, but it wasn’t, thank God.’

The 47-year-old won the Ballon d’Or in 2000 and became the center of the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Figo was booed every time he lined up for Real against his former side, while Barca fans expressed their hatred for the Portugal international, with some fans even burning portraits of the winger in the crowd.

“Nowadays there is more protection. It felt like I was giving a press conference every day. That takes its toll.

“We started touring, a new idea, there was the rivalry, the pressure, the price.

‘The hate too. Not everyone loves God, how is everyone going to like me?

“My only concern was if something physical was going to happen, some crazy thing. But going to play football? No! In football there is no reason to be afraid.’

The former Portuguese star was kept off the corner when he first returned to Barcelona, ​​but the same couldn’t be said for 12 months.

Figo discovered how deep-rooted that hatred was when a butchered pig’s head was thrown onto the field during the match as he took a corner for Real Madrid.

The match was stopped for 16 minutes by referee Medina Cantalejo, with lighters, bottles and cans also being pointed at Figo.

The two sides that will meet will rekindle that rivalry in Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.