Lufthansa to cancel almost all German flights on Wednesday due to staff walkout

Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would have to cancel almost all flights at its domestic hubs in Frankfurt and Munich due to a planned ground staff strike, adding to a summer of travel chaos across Europe.

The one-day strike called for by the powerful German union Verdi will have a “huge impact,” Lufthansa said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 flights will be canceled, including some as early as Tuesday, carrying around 134,000 passengers.

“Lufthansa will have to cancel almost the entire flight schedule at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday,” the group said, adding that a knock-on effect on some flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday cannot be ruled out.

The strike – scheduled to run from Wednesday 0145 GMT to Thursday 0400 GMT – comes as navigators seek a higher pay raise than those offered by Lufthansa so far.

The hiatus promises to exacerbate a turbulent summer for air travel across Europe.

The easing of coronavirus rules has boosted demand, but chronic staff shortages have left passengers facing flight disruptions, long queues and lost luggage.

The Verdi union, which represents about 20,000 Lufthansa ground workers, wants a 9.5 percent pay increase, or at least 350 euros ($360) per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of 13 euros.

The union has said the management’s offer has so far “not come close to compensating for inflation,” which stood at 7.6 percent in Germany last month.

Lufthansa has denied that it has offered “very substantial pay increases” of more than 10 percent for workers in the lowest pay brackets and a six percent increase for higher-paid workers.

“The early escalation of a previously constructive round of collective bargaining is doing tremendous damage,” said Lufthansa labor director Michael Niggemann.

The German aviation sector currently has a shortage of more than 7,000 employees, the national economic institute IW recently calculated.

Many airport workers found jobs in other sectors when demand for travel collapsed during the pandemic, and they haven’t returned as tourism has recovered, the economists found.

(AFP)