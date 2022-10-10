Lufthansa bans Apple’s AirTags from flights after ‘awful summer’ of lost bags

German airline Lufthansa has banned AirTags from its flights after passengers used the device to track the location of lost luggage. This was stated by a company representative on Twitter that Lufthansa “bans activated AirTags from baggage as they are classified as dangerous and must be switched off.” Pressed for a reason, a separate rep claimed that the decision was based on international guidelines.

“According to ICAO guidelines,” the representative wrote, “baggage trackers are subject to dangerous goods regulations. Also, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be disabled during flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result.” AirTags can be removed from Find My relatively easily, but that defeats the purpose of having one in your luggage.

Hi David, Lufthansa prohibits activated AirTags in luggage as they are classified as dangerous and must be switched off./Mony — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) 8 October 2022

However, the waters were muddied by a more official statement from Lufthansa, which told Airways magazine on Saturday that it “had not banned AirTags and there is no guideline or regulation from Lufthansa to ban AirTags. There is a standing ICAO regulation on such devices , but it has nothing to do with Lufthansa or any other airline.”

However, that explanation appears to be semantics: AirTags is banned on the flights, although the debate seems to be about who made that decision.

As for the guidelines, no one is sure if the claim is legit. Several Twitter respondents insisted that there is an exception for devices with lithium batteries under a certain size and that AirTags should qualify. That TSA has said there isn’t a problem with wireless trackers, and German site Watson, which broke the story, got a similar response from representatives of both Munich and Berlin airports.

Across the airline industry, there currently appears to be no consensus on AirTags. As Watson notes, many airlines tolerate them. A representative of American Air told Macworld on Twitter rather cautiously, that “currently there is no information to indicate that these devices are banned from our aircraft.” EasyJet said: “We do not have a policy against carrying Apple AirTags with you on board.” We have contacted several other airlines and will update this article with their responses if and when they arrive.

Apple’s AirTag trackers were launched in April 2021, but only recently came under the control of Lufthansa. Apple

This reporter is not an expert in aviation regulations and cannot provide much insight into the ins and outs of dangerous goods classifications – other than to wonder why it is taken until October 2022 before existing rules are used to ban a device released in April 2021. The timing strongly suggests that this is a matter of user behavior that has taken time to emerge and be observed, rather than scientifically determined danger. If anyone was really worried that AirTags could cause planes to fall out of the sky, they would have been banned from day one.

Travel experts suspect that Lufthansa may have been motivated by the way passengers have started using AirTags to track the location of lost luggage. Ben Schlappig of One Mile At A Time says he is “not surprised to see Lufthansa be the first airline to add a ban like this. Lufthansa is not exactly a customer-friendly airline and the airline has had a terrible summer when comes to lost bags. AirTags allow travelers to know exactly where their bags are, and I imagine that’s something that some airlines actually don’t like. If you look on Twitter, you’ll see a ton of people, who express frustration with Lufthansa because they know exactly where their checked bag is, while the airline refuses to help.”

Ultimately, of course, this is a matter of PR, not legality. Lufthansa has the right to ban certain devices from its flights, and from a customer point of view it makes no difference whether the ban originates from the airline or ICAO. Your only recourse is to vote with your wallet and fly with an airline that allows AirTags – but now that Lufthansa has moved first, we wouldn’t be surprised to see other airlines follow suit.