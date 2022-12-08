Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz grant holiday wishes with new shoes

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Just in time for the holiday season, Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz surprised Atlanta schoolchildren with more than 500 new pairs of shoes.

“It’s about giving kids moments they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Ludacris said Wednesday at Miles Elementary School. “And I think today is one of those days where you just come here and see the smiles on their faces and make sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.”

The rapper and entertainer said he would remember the day for the rest of his life.

The car company’s holiday program, Season to Shine, partnered with the non-profit Shoes That Fit to provide children with new athletic shoes for school. Mercedes also teamed up with its brand ambassador Ludacris and his foundation, The Ludacris Foundation, to deliver the shoes to the primary school on Wednesday.

Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has delivered more than 2 million pairs of brand new shoes and other essentials to children in the United States.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Shoes That Fit and to have donated sneakers to students across the country – this is a tangible step towards ensuring that children enter school with confidence – prepared to learn, play and succeed ,” Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA said in a statement.

The excitement and joy for hundreds of new shoes doesn’t just come from the students, it also has a lasting impact on their teachers.

Dr. Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said this was the chance to “give them a chance to feel great confidence as they confidently walk through new shoes provided for them.”

Miles Principal, Thalise Perry, said Wednesday’s surprise was important for the children’s overall education.

“So if they feel good about themselves, they will look good and will perform well in our class. So many of our students every day, we try to make sure we can support them, support for their families. And this is an important way to do just that,” Perry said.