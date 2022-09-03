Lucy Watson shows off her incredible figure in a TINY green bikini in Barcelona

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lucy Watson looked sensational as she hit the beach during her sun-filled getaway in Barcelona with her newlywed sister Tiffany.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, showed off her incredible figure in a tiny green bikini as she lay by the sea.

She then topped it off with a pair of black shorts and shirt, completing the look with a pair of sandals.

Stunning: Lucy Watson looked sensational as she hit the beach during her sun-filled getaway in Barcelona with her newlywed sister Tiffany

Lucy hid her face behind oversized sunglasses and adorned with gold jewelry from her brand Civerso.

The influencer opted for a natural makeup look and scraped her dark brown locks back into a bun.

The sister duo has taken a break from their busy work schedules to top up their tan and catch up.

It comes after Tiffany married her beautiful Cameron McGeehan in May in a lavish wedding in Surrey.

Wow! The Made In Chelsea star, 31, showed off her incredible figure in a tiny green bikini as she lay by the sea

In an exclusive chat with MailOnline, James Dunmore, 33, opened up about married life with Lucy, following a sun-filled Seychelles honeymoon for the couple.

Lucy and James married in a romantic ceremony on Kefalonia last year, but the star has admitted that the label didn’t change much for the couple.

“We’ve lived together and been together for seven years, so I don’t believe that once you’re married life changes drastically, it is what it is, we seem to be able to handle it so far,” he explained. from.

And as the pair begin to settle in married life, Lucy’s sister Tiffany has joined the club as she said “I do” with beau Cameron McGeehan last week.

Short and sweet: After meeting Lucy at Made In Chelsea, James Dunmore left the show in 2016 after just a year of stint

James, once the supportive brother-in-law, said he was “excited to see Tiffany in the next phase of her life.”

But between weddings and honeymoons, the former Made In Chelsea star admitted he is “in no rush” to return to TV.

James ruled out a comeback to the E4 reality series, revealing, “I can safely say it’s probably a no-no to return to the show.”