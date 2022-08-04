Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals her daughter Lilah, 2 months, was hospitalised with bronchiolitis

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that her daughter Lilah was rushed to hospital after she got “really bad” with bronchiolitis.

On Instagram on Thursday, the former TOWIE star, 30, shared a photo of her daughter in her hospital bed and of one of her feeding the toddler as she marked World Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

And in her caption, Lucy, who shares Lilah with fiancé Ryan Thomas, thanked NHS doctors and nurses for helping her little girl, who she reveals was given oxygen.

In a lengthy post, Lucy explained how her daughter had to be fed through a tube and shared her joy at being able to breastfeed her again.

She wrote ‘It’s #worldbreastfeedingawarenessweek and I wanted to share this monumental moment with you.

“Lilah has been in hospital with bronchiolitis since Sunday. She was given tube feeding and oxygen.

“This moment is the special moment she had her first real breastfeed again and it felt amazing. There have been times during my boyfriend trips with both my kids when I felt like I wanted my body to myself for a day and at times I felt overwhelmed by the sense of responsibility that they rely so heavily on me to be nourished.”

She continued: ‘This week I felt lost because I was unable to feed, or cuddle and play with my two month old baby girl. Even though I rarely left her side, I missed her so much.

There has been a lot of worry, a lot of pumping and a lot of gratitude to the NHS doctors and nurses for making my daughter well again.

“World Weekly Nursing Week is about nurturing, sharing and supporting, so I wanted to share our Nursing Week and some helpful resources that have helped me and linked in my stories. X.’

Bronchiolitis is a common lower respiratory tract infection that affects infants and children under the age of two.

Symptoms include a dry, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and wheezing.

Lucy also took to her Instagram stories to share the same image of Lilah with tubes to her, with the star listing the symptoms her daughter was suffering from.

She insisted she was not qualified to provide medical advice, but hoped that sharing the symptoms would help parents know what to look for.

She wrote: Lots of messages asking where I’ve been for five days.

“Unfortunately, Lilah got really bad with bronchiolitis, so we spent a few days in the hospital. She’s home now and doing well.’

She continued: ‘I am obviously not in a position to give medical advice, but this is our experience for parents who may want to know what happened and what to look out for.

“It started when Roman had a really bad cough, I assume he picked it up in kindergarten, when Lilah got it.

New arrival: Lucy welcomed her second child with former Coronation Street star Ryan, 38, in May this year

Family: Ryan not only shares Roman and Lilah with Lucy, but is also the father of Scarlett, 13, from his relationship with Tina O’Brien

‘Three days later she couldn’t handle it very well, tummy sucking, coughing worse, fever, coughing and choking on milk and her saliva.

‘In the hospital she needed some oxygen and was tube fed for a few days. She had a nasal swab that tested positive for RSV, which causes bronchiolitis.

“The Pap smear is no longer a routine, but with Roman’s health issues, it was important for me to know exactly what she had.”

The TV personality decided to inform her followers that her daughter is now at home and recovering.

Nightmare: Last September, their son Roman, two, spent a week in intensive care after Lucy found the toddler ‘blue in his bed’ (pictured with fiancé Ryan and Roman in March 2022)

She added: “She is now at home and happy, just a little sleepy and still coughing badly.”

Lucy welcomed her second child with former Coronation Street star Ryan, 38, in May this year.

This isn’t the only time Lucy and Ryan have had a health scare regarding their kids.

Brave: Roman has had regular checkups since then, and results in March indicated fluid has entered the toddler’s lungs when he drinks

Last September, their son Roman, two, spent a week in intensive care after Lucy found the toddler “blue in his crib.”

Although Lucy and Ryan were allowed to take him home a week after his admission, Roman has been monitored regularly since then, and results in March indicated fluid enters the toddler’s lungs when he drinks.

Lucy took to her Instagram story at the time, explaining that specialists had come to this diagnosis after performing a videofluoroscopy – a moving X-ray examination of swallowing.