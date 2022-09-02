Lucy Mecklenburgh discusses her post-pregnancy body 2 months after welcoming daughter Lilah

<!–

She welcomed daughter Lilah with her beautiful Ryan Thomas in June and is the owner of a health and fitness website called Results With Lucy.

And Lucy Mecklenburgh candidly revealed the realities of her post-pregnancy body in a Q&A with her Instagram followers on Thursday, in which she says she struggles to find the time to exercise, just like most other people.

The television star, 31, who also shares two-year-old son Roman with the former Corrie actor, revealed that she’s gone up two dress sizes and that her busy life rarely leaves time for exercise – though she’s made peace with it.

During the chat, a follower asked ‘Are you back to your pre-pregnancy weight? Do you sport? diet? I don’t love myself anymore’.

Lucy agreed to write: ‘I get it, so many changes in our body so fast that sometimes it seems like I’m not familiar with my body’.

“I have wider hips, a bigger stomach and breasts and two dress sizes larger than before Lilah.”

Busy Parents: The TV star who also shares two-year-old son Roman with the former Corrie actor revealed that she’s gone up two dress sizes and that her busy life rarely has time to exercise (the couple pictured together in June)

She continued: ‘I am about a stone heavier than before, but try not to weigh myself too much. I rarely have time to exercise, but I love post-natal Pilates. I try to walk a few times a week and run after a toddler all day haha’.

‘In terms of nutrition, I’ve started to try to eat as much as I used to, mainly for energy and to feel good’.

She concluded: ‘Bath cooking helps and quick simple meals that everyone in the house will eat. I don’t follow a restrictive diet but balance and variety’.

Truth bomb: Lucy agreed to write: ‘I get it, so many changes in our bodies so fast that sometimes it feels like I’m not familiar with my body’ (pictured in 2019)

In August, newborn Lilah was rushed to hospital and given oxygen after she got “very bad” with bronchiolitis.

Lucy shared a photo of her daughter in a hospital bed, explaining that she was fed through a tube while battling the respiratory infection, which is common in babies under the age of two.

Lilah contracted bronchiolitis from Lucy and fiancé Ryan Thomas’ older son Roman, two, who contracted the condition in kindergarten and suffered from “coughing and choking” before being rushed to hospital.

Lucy also shared a photo breastfeeding her baby, thanking the NHS doctors and nurses for their help.