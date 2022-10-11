Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas enjoy a post-baby date night

They have adapted to life with a newborn after giving birth to daughter Lilah four months ago.

And Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas enjoyed a rare post-baby date night as they attended the JustGiving Awards on Monday at The Roundhouse in Camden, north London.

The former TOWIE star, 31, and the Coronation Street actor, 38, who have been together for five years and engaged since 2019, dressed to impress for the evening as they socialized at the event.

Lucy cut a glamorous figure in a black tiered mini dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt.

The reality star added height to her frame with a pair of silver strappy sandals and carried a small black clutch.

The mother of two walked hand in hand with her beau, who looked smart in a black and gray checked three-piece suit.

Ryan, who presented the Young Fundraiser of the Year award at the ceremony, wore a crisp white shirt and opted for a black tie to match his dress shoes.

Ryan was nominated for Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year after raising more than £162,000 through fundraising site JustGiving for mental health and suicide prevention charity CALM by running 10 marathons in 10 days from London to Manchester.

Lucy and Ryan are the proud parents of two-year-old son Roman and four-month-old daughter Lilah.

Ryan is also the father of daughter Scarlett, 13, from his relationship with former Coronation Street co-star Tina O’Brien, 39.

The appearance comes after the couple’s son, Roman, two, was hospitalized earlier this month while on a family vacation in Carlisle.

The actor shared a photo of the toddler in an emergency room and told his Instagram followers that they had “unfortunately been in this situation before.”

Last month, Lucy was hospitalized with the couple’s oldest child while battling a virus.

Ryan shared a black and white photo of Roman resting in his hospital bed, writing: ‘Unfortunately, I and my little man have been in this situation before.

“But this weekend we spent 24 hours in hospital away from home – but we wanted to say a huge thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary for the hard work and dedication to making sure we get the best care possible.

“Me and my boy are safe at home thanks to you. We are really grateful to you.’

Ryan, Lucy and their children were enjoying a weekend away at their friends’ house in Cumbria when Roman was rushed to the emergency room, while Lucy documented the weekend on her Instagram account.

Last month, Lucy rushed Roman to hospital and revealed he was battling a virus — nearly a year to the day he was discovered “blue in his crib.”

The reality star previously told how her son spent a week in intensive care last September and was put on a ventilator and described it as “every parents’ worst nightmare”.

On her Instagram story, the former TOWIE star shared a photo of the toddler in a hospital ward with the closet curtains drawn.

At the photo she thought, “Meant to be on a beach. Why did I send Roman to kindergarten this week?

“He’s doing well, he just needs some help fighting viruses sometimes. Nebulizer, oxygen, steroids, antibiotics. Bless him, I wish I had kept him from kindergarten and brought him to the sun sooner.”

Last year, Roman spent nearly a week in intensive care and was diagnosed with a “viral-induced wheezing.”

Lucy wrote at the time: “As some of you may have noticed, we haven’t been on social media lately. A little over a week ago, I found Roman Blue in his bed—probably any parent’s worst nightmare.

“Without going into two details, Roman was transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. Luckily we’re all home now and Roman is his sassy self again.’

Lucy said the experience prompted her to volunteer for sick children’s charities and the hospital where Roman was admitted.

The daughter of the couple Lilah suffered a health scare last month when she was rushed to hospital and given oxygen after getting “really bad” with bronchiolitis.

Lilah contracted bronchiolitis from Roman, who picked up the condition in kindergarten, and suffered “coughing and choking” before being rushed to hospital.