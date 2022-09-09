Lucy Hale cuts casual figure in a plain white tee and denim shorts while on stroll in LA

<!–

Lucy Hale was spotted getting out in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The 33-year-old performer cut a seriously casual figure as she made her way through a parking lot and checked her phone.

The artist’s outing took place just a day after the release of the official trailer for The Storied Life of AJ Fikry, in which she will appear.

Hale wore a blue button-up shirt over a white t-shirt during her outing.

The Pretty Little Liars actress also showed off her tight legs with jeans that contrasted with a set of black sandals.

The performer wore stylish sunglasses and tied her gorgeous dark brown hair back.

Hale shared the trailer for The Storied Life of AJ Fikry on her Instagram account on Wednesday, describing the film as “sweet” in the caption of her post.

The film is based on Gabrielle Zevin’s book of the same name, which was originally published in 2014.

The author also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Hans Canosa-directed feature film.

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry is about a depressed widower whose life changes radically when he unexpectedly adopts a daughter.

In addition to Hale, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Christina Hendricks and David Arquette.

The project’s main photography took place last winter, with Cape Cod as the primary filming location.

Producer Claude Del Farra previously gave a statement: Deadline to express his enthusiasm for the project.

He stated: “The performances are excellent and we are delighted that the world is discovering the film.”

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry is currently slated for release on October 7.