Lucy Hale cuts a casual figure in cycling shorts and a crop top as she gets her coffee fix

Lucy Hale cut a causal figure when she ran errands in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 32, looked sporty in cycling shorts and a matching crop top, while layering the look with an oversized denim shirt.

The actress threw on comfy slippers as she stepped out to run errands while cooling off with an iced coffee.

The fence star layered two gold chains to embellish her relaxed look.

Lucy kept the sun at bay with a pair of octagonal Ray-Bans while styling her brunette locks into a ponytail.

The star, who currently plays Rose Baker on the TV series Privileged, had her hands full as she also carried a book along with a water bottle and phone as she checked off her to-do list.

The screen star has been preparing for the release of her upcoming feature film The Storied Life of AJ Fikry.

The upcoming film is based on Gabrielle Zevin’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2014.

The film is about a widower who owns a bookshop and whose life takes a turn for the worse after his precious collection of Edgar Allan Poe’s poetry is stolen.

However, the character’s life changes drastically after he receives a mysterious package.

Lucy plans to play a woman named Amelia in the upcoming feature film, and her casting was announced last July.

Other cast members include Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Kunal Nayyar, who will portray the film’s titular character.

Lucy, Nayyar and Hendricks will all be three of the film’s executive producers.