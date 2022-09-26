Lucy Fallon is PREGNANT! Corrie star reveals she’s expecting a baby after a secret miscarriage

Lucy Fallon has revealed she is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

The Coronation Street actress, 26, announced she’s been on the road for five months and is expecting her bundle of joy in February, but also admitted the experience was tinged with dread when she sadly miscarried in March.

Still, the soap star revealed that the tragic loss brought the couple closer together and made them realize they wanted to start a family.

Baby Joy: Lucy Fallon has revealed she is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson after miscarrying in March (pictured earlier this month)

Lucy told OKAY! magazine: ‘I was a bit shocked by what we went through and I didn’t think it would happen so soon. But we were made up and it felt like the next stage for us. It felt like it should be.’

The actress initially didn’t believe she was pregnant again and admitted she FaceTimed her mother in shock after a positive test result before telling Ryan the happy news later.

She also revealed that she will be monitored throughout her pregnancy as she is classified as ‘high risk’ due to her heart-shaped uterus.

While this wasn’t the cause of her miscarriage in March, it understandably causes concern for the star.

While the pair are looking forward to becoming a family of three, they still have to come to terms with their recent loss.

Discussing her “traumatizing and horrific miscarriage,” she explained, “Although so many people go through it, you never expect it to happen to you. I had envisioned this little person coming into our lives and then they were taken from me.

“It was really mentally challenging and really awful to deal with, but Ryan was so supportive.”

Lucy had to have surgery after she lost her baby to… removing pregnancy tissue, but luckily ‘supportive’ Ryan was able to be by her side while she was in the hospital.

Lucy and Preston North End midfielder Ryan went official on Instagram last May.

Their romance came after Lucy called off business with her ex-partner Tom Leech for good in January 2021.

Lucy first split with her boyfriend of three years last August, before filming ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat after the lockdown had ‘driven them apart’.

But insiders close to the actress later revealed that they secretly reunited last September to give their relationship one last try.

However, according to a report, Lucy soon kicked the insurance manager out of the house they shared in Blackpool for the last time.

For help and support with baby loss, contact The Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799 Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm or email info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk