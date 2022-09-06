Lucy Fallon flaunts her incredible figure in a plunging black swimsuit in Ibiza

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has left for a sun-filled holiday to Ibiza.

And Lucy Fallon looked sensational this week as she slipped into a deep black swimsuit as she enjoyed a boat trip around the Balearic Island.

The former Coronation Street star, 26, was also stunned in a busty lime green bikini as she documented her travels on Instagram.

Holiday look: Lucy Fallon looked sensational this week as she slipped into a deep black swimsuit as she enjoyed a boat trip around the Balearic Island

Lucy cut a glamorous figure in a one-piece halterneck with a bow detail as she sat on her knees on the boat on Sunday.

The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, completed her holiday look with a silver watch and delicate gold chain, while holding on to black sunglasses.

Lucy later went on to upload another close-up of herself in a plunging neckline bare-bones green two-piece as she enjoyed a day out on the island.

Work it out: The former Coronation Street star, 26, also stunned in a busty lime green bikini as she documented her travels on Instagram

She paired her swimsuit with a black baseball cap and a red-pink sarong, with the stunner showing off her sun-kissed glow in the sultry selfie.

Last month, Lucy and her former Corrie co-star Faye Brookes radiated glamor as they headed to Haydock Races in Merseyside.

Lucy opted for a bright green Forever Unique midi skirt and corset combo for a day out.

While Faye, 35, who portrayed Kate Connor on screen, opted for a pink mini dress with a striking bow detail.

Clam to fame: Lucy is best known as a former Coronation Street star. She played Bethany Platt in the soap (pictured in 2017 with Ben Cartwright)

Wow: Last month Lucy and her former Corrie co-star Faye Brookes exuded glamor as they attended Haydock Races in Merseyside

Lucy’s skirt had a dramatic slit and ruffled draped design, while she paired the second piece with nude pumps.

The blonde slung a padded, nude-colored crossbody bag over her shoulder, next to a silver watch and dainty necklace.

Her bright locks fell freely behind her ears in a straight style, while the actress placed black sunglasses on her head.

Lucy opted for a bright palette of makeup and posed for snaps in front of a floral wall as she prepared for a day of horse racing.

Stunning: Lucy’s skirt featured a dramatic slit and ruffled draped design, while she paired the second piece with nude pumps

Accessories: The blonde added a padded nude crossbody bag over her shoulder, alongside a silver watch and dainty necklace