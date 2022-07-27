Lucy Bronze, playing through knee pain, says England have plenty of work to do to win Euro 2022

Lucy Bronze says the job isn’t done yet after England beat Sweden to reach the Euro 2022 final.

Bronze scored the second goal in a 4-0 win that replaced the Lionesses at Wembley. But the defender, who had suffered three semi-final defeats prior to Tuesday’s win, is adamant that there is still work to be done before England can celebrate.

“It’s definitely not done yet,” Bronze said. ‘For players like me and Ellen [White] and French [Kirby] who have experienced many defeats in the semi-finals, it is nice to get over those defeats and cross the line and finally get into the final. But it’s certainly not done yet.

Lucy Bronze says England have work to do before Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final at Wembley

“I think everyone I spoke to before the tournament knows that I was always focused on winning the final. Now we have every chance to do that. That was a task we came here for and now we are in the best position to do it.”

Bronze missed half of the 2021-2022 season after undergoing knee surgery and the defender admitted past injuries still trouble her.

“It has been difficult to come back from a knee injury that has been dragging on for a long time and still is today. I just have to play it through. There are plenty of players who have had to play through pain in their careers and I am now one of them.

‘I don’t feel like I did a few years ago. The Lucy Bronze from a few years ago was “the best player in the world!” I’m still happy to be able to contribute to the team, still play good football and of course get an assist for Beth [Mead] and take her there to get the Golden Boot.’

The Lionesses suffered three defeats in the semi-finals for Tuesday’s epic 4-0 win

With England’s victory, Sarina Wiegman is the first manager to lead two different countries to the final of a European Championship, after winning the competition with the Netherlands in 2017.

Bronze believes Wiegman’s composure on the sidelines has been key for the Lionesses going beyond the last three tournaments.

“I think that’s what made the difference in the final. I think she, being Dutch, is to the point. She tries not to get carried away. I find it quite funny that almost everyone in the Netherlands says that they have never seen Sarina Wiegman jumping around like this after the game against Spain. I think she said herself that the Spanish show was one of the best she’d ever seen.

“I think in a home euro there is a lot of emotion and a lot of support. We don’t want to get too carried away and she is one of those people who is very process oriented. She’s very excited, but once the game is over, we’ll move on to the next game.

Bronze praised Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman for her approach to leading the Lionesses

“We don’t get carried away by our emotion, but on and off the pitch we still enjoy the game and still enjoy the moment at the right time. Obviously, she’s been through the process many times before and made it to the finals. She probably knows better than anyone.’

A record crowd will attend the Euro 2022 final, with 90,000 expected at Wembley for the biggest match of the summer.

The best gate for a women’s match in the UK is 77,768, for England’s 2019 friendly against Germany. A limited number of tickets went on sale to English fans yesterday.

A TV audience of 11.2 million, including streams, tuned in to BBC1 to see Wiegman’s side thrash Sweden. The crowd of 28,642 in Sheffield was a record for a semi-final at a women’s European Championship.