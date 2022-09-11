Lucy Boynton steals the show in a stunning sheer gown at the Toronto Film Festival

She is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses.

And Lucy Boynton once again stole the show when she took to the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film Chevalier at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The actress, 28, wowed in a gorgeous sheer bodysuit dress as she appeared on the red carpet before a star-studded audience at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

The British-born star turned heads in the sheer mint ensemble with feathered details.

Lucy made sure all eyes were on her as she made her dress accordingly while standing in front of the waiting photographers.

Her blonde bob was styled in a wavy hairstyle and she enhanced her flawless complexion with make-up that was opaque.

The movie star was all smiles when she stepped out for the evening in a pair of classic silver heels.

Also the focus of the evening was Minnie Driver, who stood out from the crowd in a red jumpsuit.

The Academy Award nominee who also stars in the upcoming biopic Chevalier was stunned in the flared cut-front number.

Opting for a contrasting look at night – Minnie stepped out in a pair of pink heels – which matched her showstopper perfectly.

The Good Will Hunting star, 52, styled her glossy brunette locks in loose waves and opted for a dewy, glamorous makeup look with a hint of blush and nude lipstick.

Chevalier is based on the life of the titular French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Lucy stars as Marie Antoinette in the biographical film, which was released on Sunday.

The appearance comes after Lucy’s actor, beau Rami Malek, was the proud boyfriend every inch as he applauded her as she took home an award at the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday.

The 41-year-old actor gave the actress a standing ovation when she received the New Hollywood award.

Rami looked neat as he stood in the crowd watching Lucy proudly accept her prize.

The star beamed from ear to ear as she received her gong, with her friend among those applauding her in the crowd.

Rami and Lucy met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2017, where Mr. Robot star took on the role of Queen singer Freddie Mercury opposite the Sing Street actress as Freddie’s former love interest Mary Austin.

The two quickly clicked, but kept their relationship largely a secret until the 2019 Academy Awards ceremonies.

That’s when the Oscar winner kissed his opponent before taking the stage to receive his Best Actor award.

In his acceptance speech, Egyptian-American actor Lucy called “the heart of this film.”

He said: ‘You are beyond enormously talented. You have conquered my heart. Thank you very much.’