Lucy Boynton keeps it casual in all-black outfit while grabbing food and drink in West Hollywood

Lucy Boynton kept it casual in an all-black outfit on Thursday as she grabbed food and a green drink in West Hollywood, California.

The 28-year-old actress wore a plain black T-shirt along with matching sweatpants from The Flower Shop adorned with white roses.

She finished off her outfit with black loafers full of pennies and purple socks.

Lucy had pulled her blond hair back and held it in place with a leopard print headband.

She let her natural beauty shine with just a touch of makeup.

The British-American actress carried a cup of green juice and a food container along with a bright red purse.

Lucy was spotted on Wednesday while filming scenes for her new romantic comedy The Greatest Hits in the Echo Park area of ​​Los Angeles.

Production on The Greatest Hits started this month and is written by Ned Benson, who also directs the romantic comedy.

Lucy will star in the film, but little is known about her role as the details of the Searchlight Pictures film have been kept secret.

Justin H. Min of the Umbrella Academy has also joined the cast, playing alongside Lucy, the cover reported.

The film is described as a soulful romantic comedy that explores the connection between music and memory Deadline.

Lucy has been in a relationship with her Bohemian Rhapsody colleague Rami Malek, 41, since 2018.

She also stars as Marie Antoinette in the biopic Chevalier which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.