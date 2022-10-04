Lucy Boynton flashes her midriff in a crop-top as she films for The Greatest Hits

<!–

She’s starring in a new big-screen romantic comedy.

And Lucy Boynton looked like the lead as she filmed scenes in east Los Angeles on Tuesday for the new movie, The Greatest Hits.

The British beauty flashed her midriff in a striking orange knit crop top which she paired with checked pink and white trousers.

The costume was completed with a pair of black sneakers and a glamorous palette of makeup and she wore silver earrings.

Lucy took a break from filming after shooting car scenes in LA.

She enjoyed some downtime wearing her phone and headphones while staying hydrated with a bottle of water.

The film comes after the beauty said goodbye to starring as rock singer Marianne Faithfull in a new biopic after creative differences

Production on The Greatest Hits began last month and is written by Ned Benson, who also directs the romantic comedy.

Lucy will star in the film, but little is known about her role as the details of the Searchlight Pictures film have been kept secret.

Justin H. Min of the Umbrella Academy has also joined the cast and will star alongside Lucy, The Wrap reported.

According to Deadline, the film is described as a soulful romantic comedy that explores the connection between music and memory.

Lucy is next to hit the screen in her latest film Chevalier, in which she plays Mary Antoinette’s doomed last queen.

She celebrated the world premiere of the Amazon Prime movie at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

Chevalier is based on the life of the titular French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Chevalier is based on the life of the titular French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Lucy has been in a relationship with her Bohemian Rhapsody colleague Rami Malek, 41, since 2018.

