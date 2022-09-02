Lucy Boynton cuts a glamorous figure in a delicate pink skirt at Deauville American Film Festival

<!–

She has become one of the most fashionable stars of the movie.

And Lucy Boynton showed off another glamorous look as she walked the red carpet Friday for the opening night of the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in France.

The actress, 28, wowed in a dusty pink midi skirt with a sparkly silver sequin top as she walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony.

Stunner: Lucy Boynton, 28, showed off another glamorous look as she walked the red carpet on Friday for the opening night of the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in France

Lucy looked stunning in the delicate pale pink dress with a gorgeous beaded skirt and a silver one-shoulder top decorated with sequins.

The blonde beauty, who is dating her Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Rami Malek, completed her look with Chanel-inspired kitten heels and a matching box clutch.

In addition to walking the red carpet at the opening ceremony, Lucy also received the New Hollywood Prize at the festival.

Beautiful: The actress shone in a dusty pink midi dress with a sparkly silver sequin top as she walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony

A vision: Lucy looked stunning in the delicate pale pink dress with a gorgeous beaded skirt, with a silver one-shoulder top decorated with sequins

Beautiful in pink! The blonde beauty, who is dating her Bohemian Rhapsody colleague Rami Malek, completed her look with Chanel-inspired kitten heels and a matching clutch bag.

Last year, at the During the 7th annual Through Her Lens program, Lucy took part in a three-part series that showed an inside look at her creative process for developing a character.

Also part of the series were actress Alisha Boe, 25, and director Hannah Peterson, who gave an inside look at the making of her first feature film.

In terms of her career, Lucy currently has one movie in pre-production, Faithfull, in which she plays rock star Marianne Faithfull.

Happy: Lucy beamed as she walked the red carpet at the film festival in France

Beautiful: she caused a storm in her glamorous outfit

She recently completed her work on Chevalier, where she plays Marie Antoinette, and her role in The Pale Blue Eye, which is currently in post-production.

Lucy is also reportedly wanted to play British magazine legend Tina Brown in a high-profile TV adaptation of her 2017 book The Vanity Fair Diaries.

The book is about the media culture of New York in the 1980s and Brown’s eight years as editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair.

Honored: In addition to walking the red carpet at the opening ceremony, Lucy also received the New Hollywood Prize at the festival