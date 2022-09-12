Lucy Boynton attends Toronto Film Festival premiere of Mary Antoinette biopic Chevalier

<!–

Lucy Boynton made her stand out during a performance at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Sunday night.

The British actress was on hand when her latest film Chevalier, in which she plays the doomed last queen of France Mary Antoinette, was celebrated at a party hosted by streaming service Amazon Prime.

Lucy, 28, opted for a vibrant red blouse and matching mini skirt and turned heads as she posed for photos before entering.

The actress added to her look with patterned red tights, while bold burgundy heels set a vibrant whole.

Lucy drew even more attention to her beautiful features and opted for minimal makeup, selected from a natural color palette.

The star was in good company that night, with Emma Corrin, Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey all in attendance to help her celebrate the launch of her latest film.

Chevalier is based on the life of the titular French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Lucy stars as Marie Antoinette, who was executed by guillotine in 1793, in the biographical film, which was released on Sunday.

Earlier that day the actress stole the show again when she hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film r at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Side by side: Oliver Garcia and Dianne McGunigle also attended the Prime party on Sunday

Lucy shone in a gorgeous sheer bodysuit dress as she appeared on the red carpet before a star-studded audience at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.