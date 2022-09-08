Lucy Banks OnlyFans: Australian single mum buys a house for her sons with earnings: Property

A single mother of two who brings in $2,500 a day on OnlyFans has used her earnings to buy an investment property for her sons — securing them a place on the real estate ladder before they turn 10.

Lucy Banks, 31, who left her banking job to make adult videos on the racy platform, said her controversial new job gives her the freedom to be a better parent to her elementary-age boys and her new purchase is proof of that.

“My oldest son started school banking earlier this year and immediately asked his teacher about the interest on deposits. I wish I had a financial sense like that when I was 20, let alone before I was 10,” said the Perth-based mother.

When Lucy, who bought her first home 10 months earlier, started talking about building an investment property, the kids immediately wanted to know more and how they could contribute.

My kids both gave me $100 to ‘invest’ in this new house; once we get tenants in, they’ll both get $5.50 a week.”

Lucy said her boys came up with the idea and made $100 each doing chores and saving birthday money over a set period of time.

“It didn’t even occur to me to get the kids involved in buying investment properties, but my oldest son is so excited and constantly talks to me about how to maximize their investment,” Lucy said.

“They’ve already figured out that by the time they’re adults themselves, they’ll have enough for their own home deposits — all from this first $100 deposit as kids.”

The Four Weirdest Requests Lucy’s Had On OnlyFans Since She Started 1. Asked to oil herself and slide on her stomach on the kitchen bench. She got $300 for 15 seconds of video 2. Asked for one. to make three minute video showing all of her stretch marks, loose skin, scars and any “imperfections” on her body. 3. Asked her to film a video with her phone on the floor, looking up, making her look very tall while pretending to be a giant stomping on people. 4. Make a video of herself fully clothed pretending her phone is the subscriber while rolling her eyes and then ignoring it.

With interest rates at the highest point in seven years, Lucy is aware of the potential future challenges her children may face once they reach adulthood in the real estate market.

‘Buying a home is such a huge barrier. As a single mother, I wouldn’t have been able to buy a house without OnlyFans. There are plenty of people who will judge me on my work, but I’m so grateful to be able to take care of my kids so they don’t have to struggle like I had to,” Lucy said.

“My boys won’t receive handouts or trust funds, but I’ll send them to the best schools and help them be financially smart. The rest is up to them.

She added: “They also make typical childhood choices, like spending money on Roblox and chocolates! But in the end they are reluctant to save the money they have earned.’

Lucy is open about her new career choice and raving about her newfound ability to get around her lifestyle and her kids’ busy schedules.

‘My children attend two different private schools that suit their individual needs; it takes me three hours every day to do the school career, but it’s worth it,” she said.

‘After school I help with homework, cook dinner and put them to bed. My current job gives me the flexibility to do that… my previous job didn’t.”

In an earlier conversation with FEMAIL, the creator said that women from all walks of life have approached her to ask about her work on the platform.

“Many friends have asked me about it. Nurses, doctors, teachers, a friend who works in car sales, administration and also stay-at-home moms,” she said.

“It’s hard for people to take the plunge because of the stigma. But from where I sit, it’s like a lot of women would love to do OnlyFans. It’s just the stigma that holds them back.’

The career move was not an easy one and Lucy has seen how passionate some people are when it comes to knowing someone in the porn industry.

We are being judged so harshly – we are being torn to shreds online. I’ve had to file multiple restraining orders for women who were jealous and angry,” she said.

“I have so much criticism, but it’s worth being fully present in my boys’ childhood, being able to babysit for another parent and buy a house and promise my kids we’ll never turn off the power again.

‘I work so hard; it’s not an easy job. To be honest, the hardest thing about it is trying to exist in society between slander and judgment from people.

“Say what you want about me, but I feel like the happiest mother ever.”

But she is passionate about her chosen career and says she would do it again.

‘My children both see several specialists; I can skip the public waiting lists and go to private practitioners because my budget allows it.

“Fortunately, because I work from home, I can drop everything and take them to their appointments, as well as attend their sports and extracurricular activities.

“I think it’s so important to be there for my kids – they come first and my work comes second.”

‘I’ve wanted to buy a house since I was 19. I wouldn’t have been able to save for a house on my own while bearing the full financial responsibilities of two kids, if I didn’t have the income from OnlyFans. ‘ she said

Lucy also said the job gave her the chance to buy her own house, something she’d always dreamed of.

Before moving into their own home, Lucy and her children moved five times in three years.

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. It gives me complete flexibility and freedom to be there for my kids, I make a lot more money than I do in my corporate job, and my stress levels are minimal.”