Lucy Banks making $2,500 a day on OnlyFans: Four most outrageous requests from men

A single mom of two who gave up her banking job to become an OnlyFans star earning $2,500 a day has listed four of the most unusual requests she’s had from male subscribers.

Lucy Banks, 31, from Perth, who says her new job gives her the freedom to be a better parent, has met some “interesting characters” in her time.

“One of the weirdest things about being a social media personality or OnlyFans model in the online world is getting used to strangers’ requests that are bizarrely personal — and I’m taking all of these requests in my stride,” Lucy said.

“It takes some adjustment, but after a while it becomes strangely normal for a man on the other side of the world to talk about toe-sucking or favorite positions. Is that good or bad? I don’t know, I just roll with it!’

“He asked me to rub myself in and slide on my stomach on my kitchen bench,” she recalls

Lucy said that during one of the most memorable requests, she paid $300 for just 15 seconds of video.

She added: “Another request was that I wanted to make a three minute video showing all my stretch marks, loose skin, scars and any ‘imperfections’ on my body.”

Lucy was also asked to film a video with my phone on the floor as I looked up, which made her look really tall “while pretending to be a giant stomping on people.”

The Four Weirdest Requests Lucy’s Had On OnlyFans Since She Started 1. Asked to oil herself and slide on her stomach on the kitchen bench. She got $300 for 15 seconds of video 2. Asked for one. to make three minute video showing all of her stretch marks, loose skin, scars and any “imperfections” on her body. 3. Asked her to film a video with her phone on the floor, looking up, making her look very tall while pretending to be a giant stomping on people. 4. Make a video of herself fully clothed pretending her phone is the subscriber while rolling her eyes and then ignoring it.

Another interesting request was to make a video of me fully clothed pretending my phone was the subscriber while rolling my eyes and then ignoring it. I’m not sure what it was about, but he really enjoyed it,” she said.

Lucy is open about her new career choice and raving about her newfound ability to get around her lifestyle and her kids’ busy schedules.

‘My children attend two different private schools that suit their individual needs; it takes me three hours every day to do the school career, but it’s worth it,” she said.

‘After school I help with homework, cook dinner and put them to bed. My current job gives me the flexibility to do that… my previous job didn’t.”

In an earlier conversation with FEMAIL, the creator said that women from all walks of life have approached her to ask about her work on the platform.

“Many friends have asked me about it. Nurses, doctors, teachers, a friend who works in car sales, administration and also stay-at-home moms,” she said.

“It’s hard for people to take the plunge because of the stigma. But from where I sit, it’s like A LOT of women would love to do OnlyFans. It’s just the stigma that holds them back.’

The career move was not an easy one and Lucy has seen how passionate some people are when it comes to knowing someone in the porn industry.

We are being judged so harshly – we are being torn to shreds online. I’ve had to file multiple restraining orders for women who were jealous and angry,” she said.

“I have so much criticism, but it’s worth being fully present in my boys’ childhood, being able to babysit for another parent and buy a house and promise my kids we’ll never turn off the power again.

‘I work so hard; it’s not an easy job. To be honest, the hardest thing about it is trying to exist in society between slander and judgment from people.

“Say what you want about me, but I feel like the happiest mother ever.”

But she is passionate about her chosen career and says she would do it again.

‘My children both see several specialists; I can skip the public waiting lists and go to private practitioners because my budget allows it.

“Fortunately, because I work from home, I can drop everything and take them to their appointments, as well as attend their sports and extracurricular activities.

“I think it’s so important to be there for my kids – they come first and my work comes second.”

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. It gives me complete flexibility and freedom to be there for my kids, I make a lot more money than I do in my corporate job, and my stress levels are minimal,” he said.

Lucy also said the job gave her the chance to buy her own house, something she’d always dreamed of.

Before moving into their own home, Lucy and her children moved five times in three years.

‘I’ve wanted to buy a house since I was 19. If I hadn’t had the income from OnlyFans, I would never have been able to save for a house on my own while bearing full financial responsibility for two children. ‘ she said.

