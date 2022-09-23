Lucky shopper makes big savings on meat products at Coles Brisbane

One lucky Australian shopper got $255 worth of meat for $27 at a Coles in Brisbane, Queensland.

The smart saver packed 14 different meat products, plus three cuts of cheese for the low price, and said she visited the store in the early evening when an employee who was on her way to stock meat beckoned her along.

The shopper was delighted with her savings and shared her impressive haul on the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

The thrifty user said it’s the ‘first time’ she’s gotten such a good discount.

For $27, the shopper bagged two boneless Australian pork roasts, 15 Australian lamb chops, one Australian Angus beef fillet and Australian chicken thigh chops.

She also got duck breast, four organic chicken breasts, two packs of Australian chicken dinosaurs and two packs of katsu curry breast kebabs.

Simple steps to safely freeze and thaw chicken meat If you buy raw chicken in bulk, it’s likely that you’ll need to freeze some of it for later use. Every time you freeze and thaw chicken, it loses moisture, which can affect eating quality, but it’s safe to do so if you follow these tips. When freezing raw chicken meat: Do it as soon as you get it home (and certainly before the use-by date)

Freeze it at a temperature below -20°C (most home freezers should have this temperature)

Pack in meal sizes so you don’t have to refreeze unused portions again When thawing frozen chicken meat: Make sure it is completely thawed before cooking

Thaw in the fridge or microwave – don’t thaw on the bench

When thawing in the refrigerator, place the meat in a container on the bottom shelf Throw out meat that has been thawed for more than a day. How long can you keep chicken frozen before use? Check the instructions on the door or lid of your freezer for how long poultry, meat, etc. will last. From a safety point of view, you can store frozen meat for years; but over time there will be a loss in nutritional value and quality. Source: Australian Chicken Meat Federation

A member of the Facebook group outlined that the best savings can be found on the day a product expires

She also scored an Australian boneless whole chicken, four Australian honey and soy chicken burgers and three individual cheese slices.

That shopper was the envy of fellow savers in the Facebook group.

One user commented, “I’m always jealous looking at other people’s discounts,” but she added, “lucky you, that’s a great move.”

She explained that she never gets such low discounts on meat, where a freshly boned leg roast is still $12.43.

A helpful user told that she might not get good savings because it is not the expiry day.

Why you shouldn’t wash raw chicken Chicken: it’s super tasty and a great source of protein. But it can also host nasty bacteria, and all food handlers must be careful in preparing it. For starters, don’t wash raw chicken. The bacteria on its surface can spread in tiny droplets that splash around your kitchen – contaminating surfaces, equipment and other food. Cooking chicken thoroughly kills the bacteria. When preparing raw chicken, also remember to wash your hands before and after handling, and use separate cutting boards and utensils to avoid spreading bacteria to ready-to-eat food. Playing it safe with food only takes a few seconds. It’s always worth it. Source: Healthier QLD

‘You only get the good discounts on the expiry day’.

She also suggested asking the staff to mark down the product further in the evening before the store closes.

Earlier, a thrifty mum told how she managed to score nearly $60 worth of groceries for less than $5 – and how she snagged a free roast chicken from Coles.

The Adelaide shopper spent just $4.81 on branded pasta sauce, chocolate milk, cakes, yoghurt and a whole roast chicken which at full price would have otherwise cost $59.10 when she entered the store at 5.30pm.

She got a free chicken thanks to Coles’ policy that gives customers a voucher for a free chook to redeem at their next store if none are left.

Post to the Facebook group, Simple saversthe bargain hunter went into the store to collect her free chicken and found some ‘much bigger discounts’ that she had seen in her local store before.

The woman found a number of items 90 percent off, including four buckets of Latina Fresh pasta sauce for just 64 cents, two pastry-covered cheese sausages for 48 cents each, a quart of chocolate milk for 55 cents and yogurt for 70 cents.

She said the purchases aren’t usually items that fit into her grocery budget, and she bought the ready-made chicken with a coupon.

Some Coles stores offer shoppers a voucher valid for seven days for a free chicken if sold out within certain hours determined by each store’s managers.

She snagged a free chick after receiving a coupon for a free chook at her last store when the store was sold out

The money saver’s post got lots of attention from other group members who were impressed with the food budget.

‘I get so jealous when I see people’s good deals! Is there a particular day or time that people find is best for write-downs?’ asked a woman.

“I don’t usually shop at night. It was 5:30 p.m. Offer will change tomorrow. Maybe that’s why? These are best before tomorrow, not today,’ replied the savvy shopper.

Others were grateful for the tip about the free chicken coupons, to which she replied that she rarely buys them but was lucky one store.

‘The irony is that I buy a cooked chicken maybe once a year. I just happened to be standing by the heater when a lady grabbed the last one and she caught my eye with a nice shirt,” said the mother.

‘Then I saw the sign. So I asked. And got two vouchers by chance.’