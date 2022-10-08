Lucky couple who found 264 gold coins dating back to reign of King James I sell them for £754,000

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A lucky couple who stumbled upon one of Britain’s ‘greatest archaeological finds’ by discovering an incredible hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to the reign of King James I under their kitchen floor have sold them at auction for almost £755,000 – three times their original estimated value.

The unnamed couple made the astonishing discovery while having a new floor installed in their 18th-century detached house in the village of Ellerby, North Yorkshire, three years ago, just six centimeters below the concrete.

The gold coins – some of which are more than 400 years old, dating as far back as 1610, while others stretch back to 1727, meaning they cover the reigns of James I, the executed Charles I and King George I – had been kept in a salt-glazed earthenware cup for about three centuries.

They had been collected by Joseph Fernley and his wife Sarah Maister, members of a wealthy and influential merchant Hull-based family that dealt in iron ore, timber and coal, and whose last generations were Whig politicians and Members of Parliament.

An expert from London auction house Spink & Son visited the property to assess the hoard – and this year the coins sold for a staggering £754,320.

The unnamed couple made the astonishing discovery while re-flooring their 18th-century detached house in the village of Ellerby, North Yorkshire

The auction includes this ‘pattern bust’ James I laurel

The site of the discovery in the couple’s home in July 2019

One of the highlights of the sale – a George I guinea from 1720, which was mistakenly struck without a king’s head on it, but instead had two ‘tail’ sides of the coin – fetched £9,600, while a Charles II guinea from 1675, which misspells the king’s Latin name CRAOLVS instead of CAROLVS also sold for £9,600.

Auctioneer Gregory Edmund called the find ‘one of the largest in the archaeological record from Britain’.

He said: ‘The sale was unique in so many ways. The history of the coins, the method of discovery and the rare opportunity to buy them at auction.

‘All that combined in a lively and energetic market to create incredible new prices as the 264 coins in the Ellerby hoard found new homes. Buyers flocked from all over the world to share the story of Sarah and Joseph Fernley and the privilege of owning a piece of their 292-year-old treasure.

‘I’ve never seen a response to an auction like that before and the results are testament to that, my preliminary estimate was demolished three times. The finders, who wish to remain anonymous, were completely amazed by the result. It outweighed all preconceived expectations. I’m not sure it will ever sink in.

One of the highlights of the sale – a George I guinea from 1720, which was mistakenly struck without a king’s head on it, but instead had two ‘tail’ sides of the coin – fetched £9,600, while a Charles II guinea from 1675, which misspells the king’s Latin name CRAOLVS instead of CAROLVS also sold for £9,600

The gold coins – some of which are more than 400 years old, dating as far back as 1610, while others stretch back to 1727, meaning they cover the reigns of James I, the executed Charles I and King George I – had been kept in a salt-glazed earthenware cup for about three centuries

‘The coins may have been very ordinary in one sense, but the story was extraordinary and that is what achieved the astonishing result tonight. However, I hope people think twice before tearing up their floors.

‘It is extremely rare for discoveries like this to come to market, so for me to have had such an honor so early in my career is truly humbling.

‘This find is one of the largest archaeological finds from Britain. It was a completely serendipitous discovery. The owners have never picked up a metal detector in their life. They were just redoing a floor and thought it was an electrical cable at first.

‘I rushed up to see them in North Yorkshire a few days after and there were 264 gold coins in this cup – it’s unfathomable, I have no idea how they managed to fit so many in that pot.

‘The coins are from 1610 to 1727, which is usually a long period for a hoard.

‘It also raises the question why someone decided to bury a lot of coins in the early 18th century, where they had banks and banknotes – all the things that meant that hoarding should not have happened anymore’.