Lucknow Super Giants owners RPSG signs Lance Klusener as head coach of Durban franchise in CSAs new T20 league
“This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I look forward to meeting the team,” said Klusener in a statement from the RPSG group, the owners of the Durban franchise who also own the Lucknow Super Giants team in the IPL.
Klusener has built a strong coaching career since the end of his playing days and was in fact the coach of the Durban-based Dolphins in the mid-2010s before going around the world.
Before that, he had also worked briefly with the South African team at the end of 2019 as an assistant batting coach, as head coach of Rajshahi Kings in the BPL, as a consultant coach of Indian domestic side Delhi. He also had short stints with South Africa’s senior men in 2015 and with Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2011.
As of now, CSA is likely to admit four international players into each XI playing and Indian players are not expected to be available for the competition.
The owners or co-owners of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have bought the remaining teams in the competition.