Lucknow Super Giants owners RPSG signs Lance Klusener as head coach of Durban franchise in CSAs new T20 league

Lance Klusener has been signed on as the head coach of the Durban franchise in CSA’s new T20 league, slated for January-February 2023.

“This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I look forward to meeting the team,” said Klusener in a statement from the RPSG group, the owners of the Durban franchise who also own the Lucknow Super Giants team in the IPL.

The appointment is the first by the RPSG group. All six franchises in the league have been purchased by the current owners of the IPL team. The competition is run by CSA in association with SuperSport, the TV channels.

Klusener has built a strong coaching career since the end of his playing days and was in fact the coach of the Durban-based Dolphins in the mid-2010s before going around the world.

He joined Zimbabwe’s men’s team as a batting coach earlier this year, a role he held from 2016 to 2018. He then joined the Afghanistan men’s team as their head coach before parting ways with them in late 2021. Klusener has also worked with Khulna Tigers in the BPL and with Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in between.

Before that, he had also worked briefly with the South African team at the end of 2019 as an assistant batting coach, as head coach of Rajshahi Kings in the BPL, as a consultant coach of Indian domestic side Delhi. He also had short stints with South Africa’s senior men in 2015 and with Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2011.

As of now, CSA is likely to admit four international players into each XI playing and Indian players are not expected to be available for the competition.

The Durban franchise is the second T20 team to acquire the RPSG group in the past 12 months after paying INR 7090 crore (approximately US$940 million) to buy the Lucknow franchise in the IPL last October. .