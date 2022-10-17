‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Mila Kunis’ Performance Shows the Highs and Lows of a Double Life

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckyest Girl Alive.





Happiest girl in the world is one of the most eloquent survival movies in recent memory. It poignantly addresses the internal struggles that come from trauma, particularly the struggle to lead a double life. Unlike many characters who lead this secretive lifestyle, main character Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) is not out to deceive anyone but himself. Now a blossoming adult, Happiest girl in the world entwines the repressed tragedy of Ani, or Tifani’s past, as she slowly reveals how it will affect her future, despite her best efforts. The detailed imagery of the film shows how much she is still haunted by an experience from which she has never been able to heal properly. Key moments of dialogue and voice-over indicate how deeply she is afraid to let her two worlds connect. Based on the novel by Jessica Knollthe author also presents a compelling screenplay that cleverly depicts how Mila Kunis’ character balances two dueling sides of itself.

Ani embodies the experiences of many abuse survivors who use their ability to compartmentalize their grief as a way of coping. Determined not to let it dictate her future, she hides the pain of her trauma, never to be discovered or, God forbid, interpreted as weakness. While refusing to face the emotional damage of her high school days, she is constantly looking for an outlet through which to share her truth after her name is dragged through the mud. This goal is accelerated with the arrival of documentary filmmaker Aaron (Dalmar Abuzeid). After years of drowning out the noise of her past with relentless high performance, both personal and professional, the documentary of the “Most Deadly Private School Shooting in History” tarnishes the blissful weeks leading up to her marriage with anger and suppressed memory. For years, Ani has channeled this anger to cultivate the irrefutable image that she is happy and successful. Happyeven though. Her pending marriage to Luke Harrison (Finn Wittrock) and a long-awaited career switch to the New York Times all come together at this crucial moment to cement years of hard work. She has reduced her deception to a science.





Ani ends up hiding from herself

Usually in these thrilling stories we are tired of those who lead double lives as effectively as Ani, as they are likely to fool those around them for their own personal gain. It seems that the only person trying to outsmart Ani is herself. She built these walls of perfection in the name of self-preservation. The cracks in the armor begin to reveal themselves as she is more forced to reassess the details of her rape and the school shooting that followed. From her first conversation with Aaron about her role in the shooting, it’s clear that these walls are starting to come down. In this scene, her boss is reminded that her real name is Tifani, to which she replies, “Ani is spicierIndeed, this version of her is as succinctly and forcefully exaggerated as her particular choice of words suggests.

This unattainable standard to which she adheres is mercilessly reinforced by the people in her immediate environment. Her fiancé Luke is described as just another box on her list of achievements that she can be proud to check off. This depiction of her future husband is intentional and remarkable. Not only does he act as a checkbox for Ani, but he constantly confines her in his own box: his vision of the perfect, resigned female. His character noticeably lacks depth as he doesn’t contribute to Ani’s life in any meaningful way. In fact, he often belittles her ambitions and invalidates her journey to growth. Ani has done such an excellent job of convincing him that she is this perfect woman, that he is shocked and horrified when the imperfect remnants of her trauma rear their ugly heads. His treatment of her often evokes symptoms of PTSD, as Luke can easily be compared to the guys who attacked her. His haircut appearance and social standing are a biting parallel to the three boys from her private school days. Luke uses demeaning language to shame Ani into the version of her he finds acceptable. In a flashback to her early weeks in private school, we can see the clique of popular boys doing the same. When they met her, they renamed her “Finny” by the nickname. Only the boys in the group use this name which is not even remotely like Tifani, while the rest of her friends call her “Tif”. This butchering of her name foreshadows how they will soon completely rid her of her sense of self. The two different versions of her nickname symbolize how the trauma they inflict on Ani will soon split into two halves of herself.

A life pattern to please others

Later in life, Luke reinforces this need to isolate her true self in order to be respected and accepted.

Ani’s mother, Dina (Connie Britton) plays an integral role in Ani’s learned behavior to separate herself from her victimhood. Fear of her mother’s judgment was the sole reason Ani did not take legal action against her attackers, and this resentment lingers for years later. Dina prides herself on grooming Ani for success and for “putting her in the same room” as men like her wealthy fiancé. But oddly enough, in the weeks leading up to her wedding, Dina expressed as much contempt toward Ani as she did on the day she learned of her assault. Dina anchors Ani to the past, and no matter which version of Ani she sees, she seems to be ashamed of both of them. While Ani thrives on Luke’s approval if she can uphold his values, she can never seem to command that same favor from her mother. Everyone around Ani tries to influence how she feels and how she should react. As a result, she is so disconnected from herself that she cannot fathom her own relationship with her past. Since her teenage years, people have tried to quantify her dignity. They counted her salary, her weight, breast size, how many days a week she skips lunch and how much she drank. It’s no wonder she’s learned to value herself only by the number of achievements she can count on her fingers.

Resilience against the circumstances

although Happiest girl in the world revolves around sexual and school violence, it does the main character a disservice by reducing her to a victim of her circumstances. While a flawed method, Ani’s double life is how she shows resilience against those who tried to use her. The documentary being made about hair experiences show how Ani’s voice went on to be distorted through someone else’s lens until she took her power back. She relives the horrors of her past out of necessity after agreeing to be a part of the film. From that moment on, she finds it difficult to contain her anger as her wounds are raw again. When she encounters a teacher from her old school, she reluctantly remembers the part he played in the days following her attack. This encounter makes her more aware of how easily she can avert those uncomfortable memories. While she and Luke dine with Andrew Larson (Scoot McNairy), Ani’s calculated alter ego takes over to charm the table, like a scene from… Jekyll and Hyde. She’s publicly committed to a future Luke envisions for her, a future she’s reluctant to accept, but one that keeps her far away from these constant memories. She ends the conversation with this haunting thought: “Sometimes I feel like a wind-up doll, turn my key and I’ll tell you exactly what you want to hear.”

Towards the end of the film, when this line is spoken out loud in a confrontation with Luke, it’s as if she’s marinating in the disappointment that initially accompanied that statement. It eats away at her until she finally does something about it. This transition from thought to action is the product of the convergence of its two realities. Once caught up between how she wants to be seen and desire for closure and justification, Ani’s actions ultimately tell us that the only thing that can free one from a self-crisis is their own pursuit of fulfillment.

During her documentary interview, her internal monologue contradicts her speech, visions of the past flow into her present, and she hates telling her story to advance someone else’s agenda and following the rules of everyone to play. When she prioritizes her own crusade, she finds peace and self-gratification on the other side, feelings she never exposed while living a life to please others. She throws off the people who acted as shackles for her grief and confronts her last remaining rapist. When she expresses her anger towards him and he remains silent hairshe perseveres. Happiest girl in the world portrays a victim of sexual violence who refuses to live within the confines of her vices, embracing all sides of herself, her pain and her determination. She uses her gifts as a writer and her intelligence to reach women with her story on her own terms. Ani frees herself from the life she was determined to have, but never really wanted.