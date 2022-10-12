‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Differences Between the Movie and the Book

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckyest Girl Alive.The critically acclaimed novel from 2015 Happiest girl in the world by means of Jessica Knoll was a bestseller. The story follows Ani who seems to have everything for her. She has a great job in New York, a rich and beautiful fiancée, and is living the life she’s always dreamed of. But she has a dark past. And the past includes not only a brutal sexual assault, but a tragic school shooting at her former prep school. Her perfect life is on the line when a new documentary is made about the events surrounding the shooting, forcing Ani to confront her violent past in order to move forward with her bright future.





The film adaptation was announced in February 2021 with: Mila Kunis confirmed to portray Ani and Knoll to write the screenplay. The film was released in October 2022 and Kunis has received praise for her performance, even though the film itself has received mixed reviews. The story contains some very difficult topics that should make the reader/movie viewer uncomfortable, but there are some major differences between the movie and the novel. It’s normal to expect changes when transitioning from page to screen, and since Knoll wrote the screenplay, she clearly had creative control over these changes. However, here are four worth mentioning.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Cast and Character Guide





The relationship between Mr. Larson and Tifani

Ani’s relationship with her teacher, Mr. Larson (Scoot McNairy) was greatly downplayed in the film version. In the book, Tiffani (Ani’s full name) trusted Mr. Larson more than any adult figure in her life. Her life prior to prep school is explored a little more in the book, but both versions indicate that she and her parents had a difficult relationship. When Tiffani is brutally sexually abused by her classmates, she turns to Mr. Larson because she doesn’t want to discuss this with her parents. When the two meet many years later, they bond over their participation in the documentary and their mutual attraction is palpable, an attraction that may have always been there.

In the movie, Mr. Larson is still the person Tiffani turns to, but it doesn’t go beyond helping him report it to the administration. He is therefore fired and her mother (Connie Britton) is furious that she can embarrass them. When Ani and Mr. Larson run into each other at dinner many years later, it seems that their reunion ends there. It’s a small, but important storyline to leave out, as it’s clear that young Tiffani desperately needed support and Mr. Larson took care of that. In the book, their relationship borders on inappropriate when she’s young, but when she’s older, she’s forced to wonder if her attraction to him is eternal gratitude or actual chemistry.

The documentary and dean

In the book, the fact that a documentary is being made is a catalyst for much of what is happening. It forces Ani to think back to the traumatic events, reuniting her with Mr. Larson, and it also brings to light some grim issues in her relationship that she may not have realized before. The documentary is the common thread in the film. The documentary filmmaker, Aaron (Dalmar Abuzeid), has a pretty big supporting role, repeatedly asking Ani questions she doesn’t seem to answer. Also, in the book, it’s quite a surprise to find out that Dean (Alex Barone) not only lives, but he is wheelchair-bound and wants to talk to her about what happened. In the film, she is well aware that Dean is involved as he has taken over the events and made a career out of talking about it and pushing for gun safety laws. Dean has also come out with statements that he believes Ani could have conspired with the shooter in an attempt to provoke her into conversation. Aaron wants to film their conversation and Dean’s promised apology, but Ani doesn’t agree. The film focuses much more on Dean and the documentary in the film rather than focusing on Ani’s journey towards her decision to make the film and meet Dean.

Image via Netflix

the shooter

Arthur’s character is presented in two very different ways. In the book, Arthur is one of the first friends Tiffani makes at her new school. He is an odd one out, almost a stereotypical trope of an outcast. While Tiffani becomes better friends with the popular kids, Arthur and his friend Ben are left a little behind. However, after the attack, she runs towards them, knowing that they also despise all those boys. Jokingly, she talks to them about how nice it would be to see them pay the consequences, even if they never will.

In the movie, Arthur (Thomas Barbusca) isn’t one of the popular kids, but he doesn’t read like an outcast either. He reads like more of an Indie kid that everyone finds pretty funny. He just seems like a lost soul, but with no evil intentions. His violent pivot with Ben (David Webster) turning from teens blowing off steam and whining about the popular crowd into brutal attackers is very abrupt. But maybe that’s even scarier. Also, the film omits it when Ani jokingly (?) contributes to all the people she’d like bad things to happen to them. Maybe Dean wasn’t telling the whole truth, but his story wasn’t exactly a lie either. In both versions, the attackers appear to be working with her until she finally takes them down in the middle of the shooting. Is she a hero or did she use them as pawns? Both the book and the film leave that to the public to decide.

Image via Netflix

The end

The ending of the movie and book deal with Ani’s confrontation with Dean and her upcoming wedding to Luke (Finn Wittrock). In the film, Ani finally gets her moment with Dean and is able to get him to admit the rape and that he knew she was not responsible for the shooting. She takes it in and decides in turn to write a telltale piece for the New York Times, exposing Dean’s fraud. She becomes another face of the growing movement of survivors of sexual violence. Luke can’t handle the publicity, and she can’t handle his inability to accept her whole self and the two sides. Admittedly, times have changed a bit since the book was first written, and Knoll used the topical subject to deliver a more timely (and possibly more satisfying) ending to the story.

In the book she does have a confrontation with Dean and she does record the conversation, but what she will use it for is unclear. Maybe she just needed to hear him admit it. Her relationship does end, but she comes to the same realization without the article. So in the end both end with the beginning of a new chapter, so to speak. In the film, she faces both the support of women in similar situations and the opposition of those who support Dean and think it wasn’t worth having his voice taken away in the fight against gun control. Either way, both endings are valid and both will provoke a lot of awkward conversations to have.