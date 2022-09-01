Lucie Donlan shows off her ample assets as she poses in her underwear for steamy selfie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They got engaged late last year.

And Lucie Donlan shared a steamy selfie with fiance Luke Mabbott on Wednesday that lasted hours before popping the question.

The Love Island star, 24, looked incredible as she caused a storm in nothing but her underwear in the Instagram post.

In love: Lucie Donlan shared a steamy selfie with fiance Luke Mabbott on Wednesday that lasted hours before asking the question

The black set showed off her roomy cleavage and put her chiseled abs in full focus.

Her blonde locks were styled in their signature waves and she wore a fresh face of makeup.

Luke showed off his sculpted muscles and impressive tattoo sleeves as he went shirtless, wearing a pair of black boxers as he bumped into Lucie for the beloved mirror cut.

At the photo, Lucie revealed: “This photo was taken hours before we got engaged. How crazy’.

Special Day: Lucie captioned the photo, revealing, “This photo was taken hours before we got engaged. How crazy’

Lucie rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 and although she left without finding love, she confirmed her romance with series six contestant Luke in July of the following year.

The surfer ended 2021 as Ms. Mabbott-to-be when her “amazing” fiancé popped the question under the Finnish Northern Lights in December.

During an exclusive interview with MailOnline, she confessed that Luke’s proposal was “absolutely a surprise” before detailing the progress of her recently purchased Cornwall cottage.

Thinking back to when Luke put a ring on it, she said, “It was very emotional. It’s going to be a great year because we have our little dog – it’s like having our own little family. We focus on refurbishing the house.

‘We’ll do a month in Cornwall, a month at his home. We never have time apart. We have a strange week here and there, but in the end we miss each other too much! We actually hate being apart, we don’t like to do anything without each other.’

Getting up the property ladder has been a surfer’s dream since her Love Island stint in 2019 and she admitted she “couldn’t imagine” living anywhere other than the Cornish coast.