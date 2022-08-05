Lucas Torreira agrees to Galatasaray move worth £5.5m after two years away from the Emirates on loan

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has agreed to a move to Turkey’s Galatasaray.

The clubs are finalizing a deal expected to be worth £5.5 million.

Torreira completed his £25 million move to the Emirates in 2018 and has since played 89 appearances for the Gunners.

The Uruguayan international has been on loan to top European clubs Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina for the past two seasons, although it looks like Mikel Arteta will finally say goodbye to the midfielder this summer.

Torreira was recruited by Arsenal during the first transfer window from Unai Emery in charge of the club and arrived at the Emirates alongside Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Galatasaray had a difficult season in the Turkish top flight last season, finishing 13th in the league with as many defeats as wins.

Under new manager Okan Buruk, the Turkish giants have looked for reinforcements this summer with the additions of ex-Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira, French international Leo Dubois and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic on loan.

Galatasaray has also been linked with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in a deal worth around £7million.

The Super Lig club have reportedly already submitted two bids and are preparing to launch a third as the midfielder continues to attract interest from several top clubs in Europe, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Nottingham Forest.