Luca Guadagnino chats cannibal romance Bones and All and parallel to ‘100% cannibal’ Armie Hammer

Director Luca Guadagnino was unaware of the fact that he issued the teaser for his cannibal novel Bones and All on August 10 – same day ‘100% cannibal’ Armie Hammer’s Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer teaser dropped.

“It didn’t dawn on me,” the Italian 51-year-old told me Deadline on Thursday.

“I realized that afterwards when I started hearing about some of these allusions on social media.”

Luca famously directed the disgraced 35-year-old in his movie acclaimed 2017 indie gay novel Call Me By Your Name made $41.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Ironically, Guadagnino chose to cast Armie’s onscreen love interest Timothée Chalamet as man-eating hobo Lee in Bones and All rather than Hammer, whose cannibal scandal erupted in January 2021.

In House of Hammer, the accusers of the divorced father of two, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, reveal how he tricked them into extreme S&M sexual activity, which left them both traumatized.

Vucekovich shared a screenshot of Armie’s messages that read, “I’m 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you. f***. That’s scary to admit. I’ve never admitted that before.’

After more women came forward, Hammer – who has since completed a nine-month rehabilitation period – was dropped by his WME agent, publicist and future projects.

The Oscar-nominated producer emphasized that his coming-of-age horror film, based on the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis, “was several years in development.”

“Dave Kajganich brought it to me in 2020,” Luca recalls.

‘I immediately reacted to these characters who are disenfranchised and living on the fringes of society. Any link to anything else only exists on the social media front, which I don’t care about.

“The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our desire to make this film is non-existent and should be met with a shrug. I’d rather talk about what the film has to say than about things that have nothing to do with it.’

Bones and All also features Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green and Francesca Scorsese.

Set in the 1980s, the road movie will have its world premiere on September 2 at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, before hitting theaters on November 23.

“My real hope is that audiences don’t dismiss the film as a provocation because it’s taboo, like cannibalism,” explains Guadagnino.

“At Bones and All, I wasn’t interested in the shock value at all, which I hate. I was interested in these people. I understood their moral struggle very deeply. I understood what happened to them. I’m not here to judge anyone. You can make a movie about cannibals if you wrestle with them, and you don’t codify cannibalism as a subject or a tool for horror.”

Next week! The 1980s road movie will have its world premiere on September 2 at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy before hitting US theaters on November 23.