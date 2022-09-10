Luca Bish’s sister Claudia ‘cries herself to sleep’ after her family received online abuse

<!–

Luca Bish’s sister Claudia has revealed she is still “crying herself to sleep” after her family received abuse online while on Love Island.

The fishmonger, 23, was outraged after the way he treated his girlfriend Gemma Owen and boyfriend Tasha Ghouri at the villa.

Claudia took part in a Q&A session with her Instagram followers on Saturday where she was asked about nasty posts and if she would ever be on the ITV2 dating show.

One of her followers asked how she previously dealt with the hatred Luca had gotten while he was on the show.

Claudia confessed, “I haven’t… even now I occasionally cry myself to sleep reading stuff. Especially if it’s extremely untrue. I think a lot of people seem to see a lot of TV personalities as ‘characters’, but they’re real people with real emotions.

‘At the time I found strange comfort in the fact that he was familiar with it while he was in the villa – I’d say it’s harder now to think he saw any of it! However, there is much more love that helps drown out the haters.”

Another question she got was, “How come you never really show yourself?”

“Being/recognized in the public eye is honestly my worst nightmare, and Luca who is on Love Island has repeated that,” she replied. “Private life is a happy life, so I archived all the photos of myself when he went in there.”

When asked if she would ever consider going on Love Island, she shared a GIF of a man who stated, “I don’t think damn it!”

Luca’s family took to Instagram Stories on his account while staying at the villa to say they don’t approve of his behavior towards partner Gemma Owen.

They said that while he would be “embarrassed” by his actions and will no doubt apologize, he does not deserve the abuse he has received.

They say his behavior doesn’t reflect the boy they “know and love at home,” but noted that his Love Island experience is an intense one.

Shock: Luca was left fuming after seeing Gemma having a ‘flirty’ conversation with Billy at Casa Amor, leading him to question the strength of their relationship

They wrote: “I want to apologize on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction to last night’s episode. I know if he looks back, he will be ashamed and deeply apologetic.

“We as his family do not condone his behavior in the last resort, but we do understand that he is in an intense environment where his actions are being sharpened. Last night was no reflection of the boy we all know and love at home.

“Keep in mind that death threats and nasty comments are completely off the mark and something we as a family shouldn’t be taking care of, that’s why we’ve disabled the comments and messages.

“To all those who messaged to check in with us, we want to say a big thank you and we’ll see you.”