Luca Bish teases he is going on a date night’ after his split with Gemma Owen. He asks fans to guess the person.

Luca Bish took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to tease that he was going on a date with a mysterious person.

The Love Island star filmed himself walking down a beautifully lit hallway filled with flowers.

Luca – who split from Gemma Owen last month after three months of dating – set up a poll asking fans to guess who he met.

He wrote, “Date night. Guess who…” with options from fellow Love Islanders Andrew Le Page, Jacques O’Neill, Dami Hope and management.

Most people voted for Jacques, who was Luca’s best friend in the villa and is also an ex-boyfriend of Gemma’s.

Luca and Gemma recently announced their split after meeting on Love Island this summer.

The former couple nearly broke up several times before finally going their separate ways after failing to patch things up while on vacation.

Gemma and former fishmonger Luca, who finished second on Love Island, ended their romance two weeks ago.

They were last photographed together on Nov. 5 to celebrate fireworks night, with Luca, 23, and marked “another first” with Gemma, 19.

Luca attended the 2022 TV Choice Awards in London without Gemma last month.

A source close to the couple told MailOnline on Wednesday: “Gemma and Luca have decided to separate.

“Their relationship hasn’t worked for the past few weeks and they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s better for both of them to end it now.

“They hope to remain friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do in the future.

“Love Island was a special time in their lives, but unfortunately their romance doesn’t feel the same outside the villa.”

Gemma took to Instagram to confirm the split, writing: “To all my followers, I want to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end it’s the best for both of us.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we embark on new chapters. Always sweet, Gem x.’

Luca shared his own statement on social media, writing: ‘I would have loved to have had some time to process this privately, but as you all now sadly know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

“We went on such a journey together and made great memories that I will cherish. I can’t thank everyone enough for all their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish her only the best.”