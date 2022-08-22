Luann de Lesseps flaunts her toned bikini body as she celebrates two years since Viva La Diva debut

<!–

Luann de Lesseps showed off a toned body in a sexy bikini on Sunday.

The singer looked much younger than her 57 years when she stood poolside in a light gray and white bikini with her arms flung high in the air and her toned abs and legs on display.

Dark brown locks to the shoulders were styled straight and she wore natural looking makeup

The Maternal Secrets actress explained her exuberance on Instagram by writing, “Viva la Diva! ❤️@desmond.child. Celebrating 2 years since its release!’

The Real Housewives of New York cast member refers to her single Viva La Diva (featuring Desmond Child).

A second photo shows the reality star going by Countess Luann on social media, wearing a white Swiss polka dot dress unbuttoned down to her navy and a white fedora.

A man, presumably the Grammy-winning producer, stands next to her with his back to the camera in a lightweight gray coat and fedora.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-wives Club cast member uses the title Countess from her first marriage to Alexandre de Lesseps, 73.

He was descended from the French aristocracy and inherited the title of count, although France is a unitary semi-presidential representative democratic republic.

Luann, his fourth wife, technically lost the title when she married Thomas D’Agostino, Jr. in 2016.

The couple divorced a year later, and Luann continues to use the title for publicity purposes, such as her 2018 cabaret show Countess and Friends.

The former licensed practical nurse shares two grown children with her first husband, Victoria de Lesseps, 27, and Noel de Lesseps, 26.