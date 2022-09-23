WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills

Entertainment
By Merry
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 48
1663892075 288 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 49
1663892076 713 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 50
1663892077 894 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 51
1663892079 631 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 52
1663892080 188 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 53
1663892081 630 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 54
1663892082 703 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 55
1663892084 315 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 56
1663892085 151 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 57
1663892087 952 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 58
1663892088 979 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 59
1663892090 937 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 60
1663892091 386 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 61
1663892093 672 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 62
1663892094 206 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills 63

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body on Thursday as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion.

The Connecticut-born 57-year-old — who has 1.6 million social media followers — noticed of the sunny 88F-degree weather: ‘Feels like summer to me! Happy #fall #LA!’

Luann (born LuAnn Nadeau) wore a $70 Melissa Odabash “Malta Gold” bikini top and matching $70 bikini bottoms for her Instagram slideshow.

Live her best life! The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday
Live her best life! The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday

Live her best life! The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday

“This infinity pool is everything, isn’t it?” De Lesseps gushed.

“Overlooking all of Los Angeles. Water treading is the best. woohoo!’

The lavish property — with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean — adjoins Rock Hudson’s former $55.5 million estate.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has been in Los Angeles for at least a week, just kidding: ‘I could get used to this.’

The Connecticut-born 57-year-old — with 1.6 million followers on social media — commented on the sunny 88F-degree weather: 'Feels like summer to me! Happy #fall #LA!'
The Connecticut-born 57-year-old — with 1.6 million followers on social media — commented on the sunny 88F-degree weather: 'Feels like summer to me! Happy #fall #LA!'

The Connecticut-born 57-year-old — with 1.6 million followers on social media — commented on the sunny 88F-degree weather: ‘Feels like summer to me! Happy #fall #LA!’

Werrrr! Luann (born LuAnn Nadeau) wore a $70 Melissa Odabash 'Malta Gold' bikini top and matching $70 bikini bottoms for her Instagram slideshow
Werrrr! Luann (born LuAnn Nadeau) wore a $70 Melissa Odabash 'Malta Gold' bikini top and matching $70 bikini bottoms for her Instagram slideshow

Werrrr! Luann (born LuAnn Nadeau) wore a $70 Melissa Odabash ‘Malta Gold’ bikini top and matching $70 bikini bottoms for her Instagram slideshow

De Lesseps gushed, 'This infinity pool is everything, isn't it? Overlooking all of Los Angeles. Water treading is the best. woohoo!'
De Lesseps gushed, 'This infinity pool is everything, isn't it? Overlooking all of Los Angeles. Water treading is the best. woohoo!'

De Lesseps gushed, ‘This infinity pool is everything, isn’t it? Overlooking all of Los Angeles. Water treading is the best. woohoo!’

The lavish property - with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean - adjoins Rock Hudson's former $55.5 million estate
The lavish property - with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean - adjoins Rock Hudson's former $55.5 million estate
1663892080 188 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
1663892080 188 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini

“Do you want the gold?” The lavish property – with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean – adjoins Rock Hudson’s former $55.5 million estate

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has been in Los Angeles for at least a week and jokes: 'I could get used to this'
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has been in Los Angeles for at least a week and jokes: 'I could get used to this'

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has been in Los Angeles for at least a week and jokes: ‘I could get used to this’

Luann is mother to 27-year-old daughter, artist Victoria (pictured in 2021)
Luann is mother to 27-year-old daughter, artist Victoria (pictured in 2021)
Luann will celebrate her artist son Noel's 26th birthday next Tuesday (pictured in 2020)
Luann will celebrate her artist son Noel's 26th birthday next Tuesday (pictured in 2020)

Mother of two: It’s hard to believe that Luann is mother to two artist children – daughter Victoria, 27; and son Noel, who turns 26 next Tuesday — from her 16-year marriage to Count Alexandre DeLesseps, which ended in 2009

Luann’s post received glowing responses from The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi.

It’s hard to believe that de Lesseps is the mother of two artist children – daughter Victoria, 27; and son Noel, who turns 26 next Tuesday — from her 16-year marriage to Count Alexandre DeLesseps, which ended in 2009.

Wednesday said the Bravo-lebrity in a Instagram Reel that she was “so excited” for her “first time at Universal Studios.”

1663892085 151 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
1663892085 151 Luann de Lesseps 57 dons 140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini
She posted an Instagram reel of her enjoying the theme park
She posted an Instagram reel of her enjoying the theme park

Amusement park fun: Wednesday, de Lesseps said in an Instagram reel that she was “so excited” for her “first time at Universal Studios”

Harry Potter fans: The Bravo lebrity posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise (L), hairstylist Lucas Magnum (2-L) and a blonde friend (R)
Harry Potter fans: The Bravo lebrity posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise (L), hairstylist Lucas Magnum (2-L) and a blonde friend (R)

Harry Potter fans: The Bravo lebrity posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise (L), hairstylist Lucas Magnum (2-L) and a blonde friend (R)

Fitness guru: The Mexican 51-year-old also trains Luann's RHONY castmates Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley (pictured in 2019), as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker
Fitness guru: The Mexican 51-year-old also trains Luann's RHONY castmates Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley (pictured in 2019), as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker

Fitness guru: The Mexican 51-year-old also trains Luann’s RHONY castmates Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley (pictured in 2019), as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker

'Laverne & Shirley good times!' Speaking of which, Sonja and de Lesseps were hard at work in Benton, IL for 'several weeks' in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off (pictured July 26)
'Laverne & Shirley good times!' Speaking of which, Sonja and de Lesseps were hard at work in Benton, IL for 'several weeks' in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off (pictured July 26)

‘Laverne & Shirley good times!’ Speaking of which, Sonja and de Lesseps were hard at work in Benton, IL for ‘several weeks’ in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off (pictured July 26)

Luann posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise, hairstylist Lucas Magnum and a blonde friend.

The Mexican 51-year-old also trains RHONY castmates Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan van de Lesseps, as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker.

Speaking of which, Sonja and the twice-rehabilitated socialite were hard at work in Benton, IL for “several weeks” in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off – according to Page six.

Tickets range from $170-$1,950: The twice-rehabilitated socialite will next appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City
Tickets range from $170-$1,950: The twice-rehabilitated socialite is slated to appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City

Tickets range from $170-$1,950: The twice-rehabilitated socialite is scheduled to appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City

Kick-off of a six-day tour! And tickets go on sale this Friday for Luann's 'A Very Countess Christmas' cabaret act taking place Dec. 3 at Chicago's Park West
Kick-off of a six-day tour! And tickets go on sale this Friday for Luann's 'A Very Countess Christmas' cabaret act taking place Dec. 3 at Chicago's Park West

Kick-off of a six-day tour! And tickets go on sale this Friday for Luann’s ‘A Very Countess Christmas’ cabaret act taking place Dec. 3 at Chicago’s Park West

The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen warned Variety in March that he planned to “reboot and recast” the 14th season of the NYC franchise from scratch.

Luann is next scheduled to appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center and Manhattan Center in New York City.

And tickets go on sale this Friday for Lessep’s ‘A Very Countess Christmas’ cabaret act taking place December 3 at Park West in Chicago – the first of six dates on the tour.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Hilary Duff flashes her abs in a…

Merry

The Project host Carrie Bickmore…

Merry

Erika Jayne scores legal victory as she…

Merry
1 of 4,829

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More