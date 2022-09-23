Luann de Lesseps, 57, dons $140 Melissa Odabash gold bikini as she relaxes poolside in Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body on Thursday as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion.

Luann (born LuAnn Nadeau) wore a $70 Melissa Odabash “Malta Gold” bikini top and matching $70 bikini bottoms for her Instagram slideshow.

Live her best life! The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps showed off her toned 5ft10in bikini body as she took a dip in an infinity pool at a Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday

“This infinity pool is everything, isn’t it?” De Lesseps gushed.

“Overlooking all of Los Angeles. Water treading is the best. woohoo!’

The lavish property — with sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean — adjoins Rock Hudson’s former $55.5 million estate.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star has been in Los Angeles for at least a week, just kidding: ‘I could get used to this.’

Mother of two: It’s hard to believe that Luann is mother to two artist children – daughter Victoria, 27; and son Noel, who turns 26 next Tuesday — from her 16-year marriage to Count Alexandre DeLesseps, which ended in 2009

Luann’s post received glowing responses from The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi.

It’s hard to believe that de Lesseps is the mother of two artist children – daughter Victoria, 27; and son Noel, who turns 26 next Tuesday — from her 16-year marriage to Count Alexandre DeLesseps, which ended in 2009.

Wednesday said the Bravo-lebrity in a Instagram Reel that she was “so excited” for her “first time at Universal Studios.”

Harry Potter fans: The Bravo lebrity posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise (L), hairstylist Lucas Magnum (2-L) and a blonde friend (R)

Fitness guru: The Mexican 51-year-old also trains Luann’s RHONY castmates Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley (pictured in 2019), as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker

‘Laverne & Shirley good times!’ Speaking of which, Sonja and de Lesseps were hard at work in Benton, IL for ‘several weeks’ in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off (pictured July 26)

Luann posed near Hogwarts Castle with her fitness trainer Jorge Cruise, hairstylist Lucas Magnum and a blonde friend.

The Mexican 51-year-old also trains RHONY castmates Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan van de Lesseps, as well as Today weather anchor Al Roker.

Speaking of which, Sonja and the twice-rehabilitated socialite were hard at work in Benton, IL for “several weeks” in July filming their Simple Life-style reality TV spin-off – according to Page six.

Tickets range from $170-$1,950: The twice-rehabilitated socialite is scheduled to appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center in New York City

Kick-off of a six-day tour! And tickets go on sale this Friday for Luann’s ‘A Very Countess Christmas’ cabaret act taking place Dec. 3 at Chicago’s Park West

The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen warned Variety in March that he planned to “reboot and recast” the 14th season of the NYC franchise from scratch.

Luann is next scheduled to appear at BravoCon taking place October 14-16 at the Javits Center and Manhattan Center in New York City.

And tickets go on sale this Friday for Lessep’s ‘A Very Countess Christmas’ cabaret act taking place December 3 at Park West in Chicago – the first of six dates on the tour.