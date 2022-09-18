LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge

A Louisiana State University senior was found dead Friday in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car on Government Street, near the track, around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it.

Rice had reportedly been out with friends before the shooting and got stuck behind a train just a few miles from campus when she tried to make a U-turn and started shooting someone. WWLTV.

A Government Street resident said the shots were muffled by the passing trains, but he was still awakened by the violent noise around 2.15am.

“The train muffled the shots a bit, but you knew they were gunshots,” said the resident, who did not give his name. the lawyer.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found dead in her car on Government Street, near the track, around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it

Rice had been out with friends prior to the shooting and got stuck behind a train just a few miles from campus when she tried to make a U-turn and started shooting someone.

Neighbor Floyd Normand told WWLTV that area has “a lot of problems.”

“You’ve got people doing things they shouldn’t be doing, things like that. I try to stay focused, stay out of that life and be in my house. When night falls, I try to be in my house,” he told the outlet.

Local businessman Russ Turner said he didn’t learn of the shooting until later that morning when he opened his shop. All that was left was broken glass, but he wasn’t surprised that someone else was shot.

“People are getting killed here every month, it seems,” Turner told The Advocate.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:30 am and all that was left later that morning was a pile of broken glass (pictured)

Rice, a marketing major, was remembered by her school, who said in a statement, “The LSU community is saddened to hear that senior Allison Rice was murdered overnight.”

The 21-year-old was gearing up for an internship and had recently quit her job at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers.

Barn owner Luke Forstmann said: WAFB: ‘She was one of our first employees. She was always cheerful, cheerful and bubbly. She was a staple here.

‘We were just talking, she had an internship on offer. She had such a great, bright future and everything was on the rise and she was about to graduate. This is so pointless and devastating.’

Rice reportedly liked to create new drink and food recipes at the restaurant, her former boss Chez Ciccone told The Advocate.

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a “free spirit” and said she loved to sing and dance.

‘You can never get over the loss of a child. The holidays are coming. It gets sad. It’s going to be very sad,” Grainer told The Advocate.

She and her husband were driving to their son’s military base when they got the call, and Grainer told the outlet that the couple “just stopped at the stop sign and cried.”

“That’s all we could do,” she told The Advocate.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston also said her “heart goes out to the family.”

Rice was a marketing major at Louisiana State University preparing for an internship

Rice’s aunt Susie Rice Granier described the young woman as a “free spirit” and said she loved to sing and dance

She had recently quit her job at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge, where she worked with her two brothers (pictured together)

The barn’s owner, Luke Forstmann (pictured) said she was one of the first employees and was a ‘staple’ at the establishment

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge officers are conducting a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator to justice,” she said in a statement.

According to The Advocate, Rice’s death marks the 74th this year in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the FBI, Baton Rouge has one of the highest murder rates in Louisiana.

New Orleans is number one.

The senior’s death also comes after a string of crimes that LSU students have been dealing with lately.

On August 19, another student was shot during an attempted robbery. A few days later, two different kidnapping cases happened on campus.