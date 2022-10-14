Loyal IKEA customers to be sent special gold 'baller cards' that give them free meatballs for a YEAR
IKEA launches the world’s most exclusive ‘Baller Card’, giving loyal customers free meatballs for a YEAR – so are you ready to receive one?
- IKEA Australia has revealed exclusive ‘BallerCards’ to 250 loyal customers
- The membership gives them free meatballs for a whole year
- The scheme also includes Swedish meat, chicken, vegetable and plant balls
- Gold cards can be presented at any IKEA location to claim the reward
- BallerCards are currently only available by invitation to top users at IKEA
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
IKEA Australia has unveiled ultra-exclusive ‘BallerCards’ that will give 250 of the brand’s most loyal customers special perks.
Recipients of the cards, also called ‘Ballers’, will receive a year of free Swedish meat, chicken, veggie or plant balls.
These selected members can present their gold BallerCard in the restaurant at any of Australia’s IKEA stores to claim their reward.
IKEA Australia has unveiled ultra-exclusive ‘BallerCards’ that will give 250 of the brand’s most loyal customers special perks
Recipients of the cards, also called ‘Ballers’, will receive a year of free Swedish meat, chicken, veggie or plant balls
The BallerCard is available by invitation only and was delivered to the doorsteps of the selected 250 IKEA family members in early October.
“BallerCard is an opportunity for us to surprise and delight our most engaged IKEA family members by giving them a taste of IKEA all year round,” said Jessamine Avila, Country Marketing Manager for IKEA Australia.
Many have dubbed the program ’80 times more exclusive than the AMEX Black Card’ and ’91 times rarer than an original Picasso’ due to its limited release.
‘When we say “exclusive”, we mean it. BallerCards are extremely limited and a wonderful way to show our IKEA family members how important they are and of course make them feel like ballers,” added Justin Ruben, creative director of CHE Proximity, who helped develop the scheme.
The BallerCard is available by invitation only and was delivered to the doorsteps of the selected 250 IKEA family members in early October
Many have dubbed the program ’80 times more exclusive than the AMEX Black Card’ and ’91 times rarer than an original Picasso’ due to its limited release
The free Swedish meatballs (regularly $10.50) will be served with mashed potatoes, cream sauce, cranberry jam and green peas.
If patrons are so inclined, they can also claim their free meatballs every single day until the reward period ends.
It is currently unclear if IKEA plans to release more BallerCards in the future, or if the parameters for joining the exclusive club may change.