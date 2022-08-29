Lowood plane crash Queensland: Three people feared dead

<!–

Three Australians are feared to have died in a horror plane crash after the missing plane crashed in Queensland’s bushland.

Emergency services are on the scene just outside Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich in the southeastern part of the state.

The plane was reported missing after it failed to return from a flight Monday, police have confirmed.

A search was launched after it was confirmed that the plane was late with police to reveal any details about the plane, flight plan or intended destination.

The plane ran into bad weather before falling, 9NEWS reports.

It was tracked as it left Roma in western Queensland on Monday morning before disappearing into the Somerset region.

Police have confirmed officers are on the scene in the Fernvale-Lowood area, but relatives of the plane’s occupants have yet to be notified.

“The investigation into the cause of the crash has started,” a spokesperson said.

The accident site was reported to be so remote that police and paramedics struggled to reach the plane’s occupants.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia there was “no confirmation at this stage” whether the people on the plane had died in the crash.

More to come