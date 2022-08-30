Lowood plane crash Queensland: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky look downcast after pilot’s death

<!–

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky looked solemn as they arrived at Sydney Airport on Monday following the death of their regular pilot Gary Liehm.

The Hollywood couple, accompanied by Pataky’s brother Cristian Prieto, had just learned that Mr. Liehm had died in a horror plane crash hours earlier.

Hemsworth, 39, known for playing Thor in the Marvel superhero movies, had a somber expression and his wife, 46, looked equally distraught as she walked down the runway with her arms folded across her chest.

Hemsworth was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he spoke to a man believed to be his longtime personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

The Cessna plane Mr Liehm was flying crashed Monday in remote bushland near Lowood, an hour west of Brisbane, killing all three on board.

The accident site is so large that remote emergency services had great difficulty reaching the wreckage on foot.

Tom Strachan, 49, and his 20-year-old son Noah have been identified as victims, along with Mr Liehm.

Mr. Strachan was a farmer and businessman who founded the mining, construction and agricultural labor company AWX in 2000, which reportedly sold for $25 million in 2016.

His son Noah was an analyst at Brisbane real estate and investment company Benstead Holdaway.

Noah studied real estate economics and business at the Queensland University of Technology and previously attended Brisbane Grammar School, the same school as his father.

Mr Liehm was chief executive of Executive Helicopters which had flown for SeaWorld and Queensland emergency services.

He has also driven celebrity private chauffeurs, including the Hemsworths.

The Cessna plane Mr Liehm was flying crashed Monday in remote bushland near Lowood, an hour west of Brisbane, killing all three on board.