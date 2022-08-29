Lowood plane crash Queensland: Businessman Tom Strachan, son Noah and pilot Gary Liehm killed

<!–

An agribusiness leader owned by a millionaire and his son, along with an experienced pilot who dated actor Chris Hemsworth, have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash.

The Cessna plane crashed Monday in remote bushland near Lowood, an hour west of Brisbane, killing all three on board.

Tom Strachan, 49, and his 20-year-old son Noah have been identified as victims, along with veteran pilot Gary Liehm.

Mr. Strachan was a farmer and businessman who founded the mining, construction and agricultural company AWX in 2000, which sold for a reported $25 million in 2016.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked with investment firm Packhorse as an executive director and chief storyteller.

“Tom has just conquered the world; he was so successful and always made time for everyone,” a shattered friend told the Courier Mail.

His son Noah was an analyst at Brisbane real estate and investment company Benstead Holdaway.

Noah studied at QUT and attended Brisbane Grammar School.

Liehm was chief executive of Executive Helicopters which had flown for SeaWorld, the Queensland emergency services and Thor actor Hemsworth.

Emergency services were called just outside Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich, after the plane crashed on Monday.

The plane was reported missing after failing to return from a flight earlier in the day.

Obviously, the plane ran into bad weather before falling.

Emergency services were called to the scene Monday afternoon just outside Lowood near Fernvale, northwest of Ipswich in the southeastern part of the state.

A search was launched after it was confirmed that the plane was late with police to reveal details about the plane, flight plan or intended destination.

It was tracked as it left Roma in western Queensland on Monday morning before disappearing into the Somerset region.

“The investigation into the cause of the crash has started,” a spokesperson said.

The accident site is so remote that police and paramedics struggled to reach the occupants of the plane.