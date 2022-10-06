Low-sugar alcoholic drinks 'are luring young women into a false belief they contain less booze'

<!–

Alcoholic drinks labeled as low sugar are misleading women into thinking they are healthy, a study suggests.

Researchers say packaging claims create a ‘health halo’ effect where consumers mistakenly believe they contain less alcohol than regular alcoholic drinks.

Drinkers were less likely to moderate their intake or adjust how much they ate or exercised to compensate for the extra calories, the research suggests.

Obesity experts have called for full calorie labeling to allow consumers to make informed choices.

Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of weight gain and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

But researchers believe that many people misjudge the number of calories in drinks, with alcohol contributing significantly to the obesity crisis.

Researchers from the University of Melbourne recruited more than 500 women to test their perceptions of products that claim to be low in sugar. Half were shown images of low-sugar pre-mixed drinks or a similar claim (pictured)

The other half of the participants looked at identical ‘regular’ alcoholic beverages (pictured). They were then asked to rate the drinks from 1 to 7 on a series of questions about their overall health

How much alcohol is too much? To keep health risks from alcohol to a low level, the NHS advises men and women not to regularly drink more than 14 units a week. An alcohol unit is 8 g or 10 ml of pure alcohol, which is about: half a pint lower to normal strength lager/beer/cider (ABV 3.6%) a single small shot (25ml) of spirits (25ml, ABV 40%) A small glass (125 ml, ABV 12%) of wine contains about 1.5 units of alcohol. But the NHS warns that the risk to your health is increased by drinking any amount of alcohol on a regular basis. Short-term risks include injury, violent behavior and alcohol poisoning. Long-term risks include heart and liver disease, stroke, and liver, bowel, colon, and breast cancer. People who drink as much as 14 units a week are advised to spread it evenly over three or more days instead of drinking alcohol. Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant are advised not to drink to reduce the risk to the baby. Source: NHS

Researchers from the University of Melbourne recruited more than 500 women to test their perceptions of products that claim to be low in sugar.

Half were shown pictures of pre-mixed drinks with a low sugar content or similar claim, and the other half looked at identical ‘regular’ products.

They were then asked to rate the drinks from 1 to 7 on a series of questions about their overall health.

Low-sugar products were judged to be significantly lower in sugar, less harmful to health and more suitable for weight control, although there was no evidence to support the claims.

Despite participants being told that all products had a similar alcohol content, the low-sugar ones were rated as significantly lower in alcohol, according to the findings published in the journal Alcohol & Alcoholism.

The authors said: “Such claims have the potential to create a ‘health halo’ that misleads consumers into perceiving products that they portray as healthier than other options, which can increase consumption.

“Our findings show that low sugar claims on alcohol products can be misleading and support policy options to ban such claims on alcohol products and/or counteract their effects, for example via health warnings and/or mandatory energy labelling.”

Participants were asked questions such as: If you drank this product the next time you drank alcohol, how likely are you to do so.

‘ONE. Eating less than usual in one or more meals to compensate for kilojoules/calories in this drink?

‘B. Exercise more than usual to compensate for the calories in this drink

‘C. Eat low-calorie, low-fat, or low-sugar foods at one or more meals to offset the calories in this drink?’

Those who saw low-sugar claims were significantly less likely to eat less or exercise more compared to those who saw plain drinks, researchers found.

While most UK pubs and restaurants have included calorie counts on menus since April, successive governments have so far allowed the alcohol industry to evade regulations.

A recent UK survey of 369 alcohol products by the Alcohol Health Alliance found that only six per cent displayed the sugar content of their drinks, while four in ten provided calorie information on the bottle or can.

Professor Emma Boyland, from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), said one of the problems with alcohol is that it contains “empty calories” as they do not lead to satiety – the feeling of being full.

It can also be stimulating and lead to poor judgment – causing people to drink and eat more of the wrong children’s food.

Commenting on the research presented at this year’s International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, she said clearer nutrition labeling was needed.

She said: ‘The findings suggest that the claims are misleading people because it implies a general healthiness of the product and people are unable to make any informed judgement.

‘If you are led to believe that it is actually healthier than it is, then it exacerbates an existing problem around how we quantify and consider the role of these products in maintaining a healthy weight.’