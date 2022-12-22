Low prices, few tourists and glorious beaches – Sri Lanka is finally back on the holiday map

Rarely have so few spent so little money to acquire such luxury as Sri Lanka now offers.

With the UK government giving the green light to travel to the country, tourists are being offered unprecedented bargains following the near-total shutdown of tourism earlier this year over fears of riots and food shortages.

Those fears appear to have been exaggerated and short-lived.

I just spent two weeks in Sri Lanka, a country I’ve always loved, and I was amazed at what I found. As one tourism chief put it, “This is the only country in the world that addresses revolutionary anger through flowers, kindness and goodness.”

Mary Wales says there are unprecedented bargains to be had in Sri Lanka as it welcomes back British travelers after a near-total halt to tourism earlier this year. “Sri Lanka always offers unlimited sunshine and kindness,” she says. Above you can see the coastline of the sunny town of Dondra

In fact, the friendliness is perhaps even more evident than before the corrupt government began to wreck the economy.

In addition, Sri Lankans are delighted that Britain has its first British Asian Prime Minister. “We hope Rishi will come here and send us more tourists,” said the manager of Lakshmi Jewels, a boutique in Galle, the beautiful former Portuguese fort town 40 miles west of Tangalle.

It is certainly easier to get here compared to India where British citizens now take three weeks and appear in person at a consulate to get a tourist visa. To enter Sri Lanka, you will receive your digital visa within 36 hours.

Mary visited Galle, the beautiful former Portuguese fortified city 65 kilometers west of Tangalle

Fishermen at Galle. Sri Lanka needs tourism like never before, Mary reveals

A dancer in traditional dress at a Buddhist festival in Galle

Go now and you will see many hotels are almost empty, most of them at 10 percent occupancy, but bookings are slowly rising.

The most luxurious hotel in southern Sri Lanka, the Peace Haven Anantara, near Tangalle, heroically held its 340 staff, including sushi and Italian chefs. Peacocks still parade on the lawns and giant monitor lizards bask in the sun. In January and February you can book a room here for around £239 per night.

The glorious beaches of Tangalle are deserted. Small bars offer grilled lobster for £15. It’s an incredible bargain season for Western travellers.

The cost of a bespoke shirt at Numesh Tailors is £3; linen trousers cost £9 at Sanu Fashion. Fresh papayas and pineapple are offered as complimentary desserts.

Pictured is the ‘most luxurious hotel in the south of Sri Lanka’, the Peace Haven Anantara, near Tangalle

The glorious beaches of Tangalle (above) are deserted, says Mary

But there is no doubt that many hotels and shops are struggling. Some guest houses are closed. In Galle there is a trail of motley backpackers with only a few more expensive people visiting the shops or the somewhat eccentric maritime museum.

The hunger for tourists is great even in this laid-back seaside town. Delicious curry and a Lion beer cost just £10 at The Spice Chest restaurant.

The Amangalle, the chic boutique hotel with white-uniformed staff, has slashed rates by as much as 30 percent from peak prices.

Jenny Hope, a retired teacher from Sheffield, is a rare middle-class British traveler who enjoys her £40-a-night room at the Parawa Guest Hotel. “I can get a thali meal for £8 and a ten-minute tuk-tuk taxi for £1. It’s safer and sunnier than any Yorkshire town I can name,” she says.

Mary sought out the rare native leopards of Yala National Game Park (above)

Sri Lanka always offers unlimited sunshine and friendliness. And there are also wildlife.

After two days of spa and sand at the Peace Haven hotel, we headed to Yala National Game Park on the southeast coast of the Indian Ocean, near Hambantota. Searching for the rare native leopards is like visiting Kipling’s Jungle Book with its dense green grounds, waterholes where elephants, wild boars and peacocks cool off, and trees where monkeys chatter and swing. And right now there are more leopards than tourists.

Before flying back from the capital, Colombo, we stayed one night at The Wallawwa hotel, just 15 minutes from the airport.

Mary flew back to the UK from the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo

This peaceful mansion is the perfect antidote to airport hell. Rooms go for £180 per night, which is slightly more than before the pandemic as taxes have risen due to the economic crisis, but it’s still lower than similar hotels in places like Mauritius.

Sri Lanka needs tourism like never before. His people are suffering. The good news is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs no longer advises against a visit to this beautiful country and Sri Lanka has lifted all its Covid-19 restrictions on arrivals from abroad.

My advice is to get there sooner rather than later.