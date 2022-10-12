Low dose of a rhenium metal complex interferes with cellular metabolism to kill ovarian cancer cells

Credit: Wiley



Metal-containing complexes have taken a central place in the search for new cancer drugs that have as few side effects as possible. in the news Angewandte ChemistryA research team has now described how a very low dose of a rhenium metal complex disrupts cellular metabolism in such a way that it kills ovarian cancer cells.

Cisplatin was the first metal-containing antitumor drug, and more have been discovered since then. Recently, a new potential antitumor agent, a special rhenium carbonyl complex, has been found in TRIP. TRIP causes rapid protein aggregation, stressing the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) – where protein synthesis, modification, and folding occur – hyperactivating the unfolded protein response (UPR). UPR is a cellular response to the accumulation of a large number of misfolded proteins in the ER. This results in the programmed cell death (apoptosis) of tumor cells.

A team led by Samuel M. Meier-Menches of the University of Vienna (Austria) and Justin J. Wilson of Cornell University (Ithaca, NY/USA) analyzed the effects of TRIP in more detail using chemoproteomics. This method is used to identify which cellular proteins are bound by a drug. Despite TRIP’s broad toxic effects, the team was able to identify 89 individual, dose-dependent, potential cellular target proteins in a line of ovarian cancer cells – this is referred to as the target landscape for TRIP.

In addition, the team characterized the response of the live cancer cell line to TRIP treatment using proteome profiling. This involves comparing the proteome, which is all the proteins of the cells, with and without adding different doses of the drug and determining differences in the concentrations of individual proteins.

Taken together, these data point to the Fe-S cluster biogenesis factor NUBP2 as the likely starting point for the cellular processes activated by TRIP. Fe-S clusters are complexes made of different iron and sulfur atoms. As cofactors, they play an important role in many enzymatic reactions, such as the respiratory chain. NUBP2 is essential for the production of proteins with Fe-S clusters. TRIP treatment significantly reduced the number of Fe-S proteins in ovarian cancer cells. The amount of the iron storage protein ferritin increased dramatically. The lack of Fe-S cluster proteins for cell respiration was confirmed by the tumor cells’ bioenergetics.

TRIP disrupts the biogenesis of Fe-S clusters in ovarian cancer cells at doses so small that they are generally not cytotoxic. This makes it an interesting starting point for the development of a selective antitumor agent with few unwanted side effects. This new combined research method could be widely used to study the polypharmacology (effect on different targets) of metal-based drug candidates.

