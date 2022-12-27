‘Loving life is the name of the game!’ Carol Vorderman reflects on the positives of the past year

Carol Vorderman has reflected on the positives of the past year in her latest column by sharing with readers the many reasons why she ‘loves her life’.

The 62-year-old Countdown star listed all the things that have made her happy in the past 12 months, including her son’s graduation, returning to TV work and being involved with charities close to her heart.

Carol also shared other highlights with readers, such as celebrating 40 years since Countdown began and taking even more flying lessons to hone her hobby.

In her column in The Express, she gave some tips for staying positive as she shared the highlights of her year, one of the most notable being attending her son Cameron’s graduation.

Cameron, 25, who was born with severe learning difficulties, graduated with a first class degree in animation from the University of the West of England, Bristol.

She wrote of the memorable moment: ‘It was amazing. When you know the effort that a child with learning difficulties has had to put in over many years, then it is very special. Cameron, you are a superstar.

She then shared with her followers how happy her return to television has made her as she praised the kind bosses on This Morning and recounted how she had enjoyed working with Gyles Brandreth on their commentary panel.

He then reflected on Channel 4’s 40th anniversary and his time on Countdown, which he described as 23 “happy, happy, naughty, happy years”.

She also mentioned that her daughter Katie graduated with her PhD in nanotechnology from Cambridge and that part of my old Cambridge College is named after her as ‘The Carol Vorderman Buttery’.

At the end, he poignantly wrote: “If bad things happened, I forgot them or dealt with them, or they made me stronger.”

Sharing a photo from her column on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption: ‘HOW I LITERALLY LOVE MY LIFE!

‘Simple game… give it ALL, a job. Vacations. A relationship. One day. One night out. Marks of 10… BUT you have to accept that 7/10 is a win… because then it doesn’t matter if something is a 7, an 8, a 9 or a 10. A WIN is a WIN ❤️ .

‘Something weird happens psychologically when you do this…counting UP makes your brain look everywhere for positives and once you get to 7/10. You are the winner… it becomes a wonderful habit.

‘My column for today’s Daily Express…gives an example of how to play it…hope you like it…

‘To stick with ‘given a chance to relive something exactly as it was’. You can’t change it. Would you do it again? Game’ You will find some interesting answers Xx.’

It comes after Carol shared a slew of glamorous photos on Instagram on Saturday while celebrating her 62nd birthday.

The TV personality showed off her incredible figure in a skintight brown leather dress with a belt cinched at the waist.

She increased her height in a pair of black heels as she strutted towards the camera before posting a photo from each month of 2022.

In an instant, Carol donned a bright pink top tucked into a pair of leggings while posing in front of a lake in the summer.

The former Countdown star looked busty in a khaki jumpsuit zipped up to expose her cleavage at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May.

In another photo, Carol sported a pilot’s cap as she sat smiling in the cockpit of an airplane.

In another mirror selfie, Carol flaunted her stunning figure in skin-tight PVC pants.

She posed up a storm in her chic ensemble, boosting her height with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Carol captioned the video montage: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Looking back on the past year and feeling so grateful for all the fun I’ve had but so excited for what’s to come ❤️ Happy Christmas Eve everyone Xx’