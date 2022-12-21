‘Lovely kid’: Dannielle’s death leaves community reeling

At Ramsgate’s Intersection Tavern, Dannielle Finlay-Jones’ was a familiar face.
She and her mother, Jacky, were often together in the pub, said friends, enjoying each other’s company and chatting with other locals.
Dannielle was close to her mother; the mother and daughter had shared the single-storey Kogarah home since Jacky bought it in 1999 until the 31-year-old’s alleged murder at the hands of a new boyfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“She and Jacky spent a lot of time together. She was a sweet child; she had a difficult life when her parents separated,” a friend of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald.
“She was a very sociable, talkative, outgoing girl. She was a sweet child,” the friend said.
Finlay-Jones, who worked as a child care educator at Trinity Pre-School Montessori in Peakhurst, was also heavily involved with the Ramsgate RSL Football Club as Senior Vice President for Women.
Tributes on her Facebook page described her as a “beautiful soul”, a “powerhouse” and “kind, loving and inspiring”. In the months before she died, she was recognized for her 25 years of involvement with the club and her work for women’s football.
On Saturday, Ashley Gaddie, 33, met Finlay-Jones at her home in Kogarah. He left his car there and the pair traveled together to the Marsden Brewhouse on the other side of Sydney to meet friends of Finlay-Jones.