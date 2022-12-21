‘Lovely kid’: Dannielle’s death leaves community reeling

At Ramsgate’s Intersection Tavern, Dannielle Finlay-Jones’ was a familiar face.

She and her mother, Jacky, were often together in the pub, said friends, enjoying each other’s company and chatting with other locals.

Dannielle Finlay-Jones, who was reportedly killed over the weekend. Credit:Facebook

Dannielle was close to her mother; the mother and daughter had shared the single-storey Kogarah home since Jacky bought it in 1999 until the 31-year-old’s alleged murder at the hands of a new boyfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“She and Jacky spent a lot of time together. She was a sweet child; she had a difficult life when her parents separated,” a friend of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald.