Loved up! Simone Holtznagel and her new boyfriend Jono Castano jet off on romantic vacation

They have been dating for three months in a whirlwind of romance.

And Jono Castano took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his new girlfriend Simone Holtznagel at the airport, ready to go on a romantic vacation.

The Australia’s Next Top Model star looked comfortably chic in the airport lounge with a bottle of Corona in hand.

Simone wore a cute comfy ensemble with beige knit pants and a white T-shirt that hugs the body.

The 29-year-old had her hair casual with messy waves and a subtle glam look with pink eyeshadow and a hint of lipstick.

Jono, 31, captioned the Instagram story with “starting early @simoneholtnagel vacation timeeeeee.”

The couple kept their romance a secret until May, when they were caught in Mimi’s restaurant in Coogee kissing passionately.

In July, the notoriously private Castano shared a beautiful tribute to Simone on her birthday. “There’s no better way to say happy birthday than to say you mean so much to me Simone Holtznagel,” Jono wrote.

On Wednesday, Simone confirmed that she was now living with her famous personal trainer beau.

The blonde beauty shared a video of Jono on the couch playing FIFA football with a friend along with the statement ”If you’ve never lived with a guy and now you live with your fifaboyfriend@jonocastanoacero’.

The couple met a few years ago when Simone was one of Jono’s most prominent clients.

“There’s no better way to say happy birthday than to say you mean so much to me Simone Holtznagel,” Jono wrote.

“I love you,” Simone replied in the comments.

Castano was previously married to business partner Amy Castano and despite the split last year, the couple remain on good terms and still co-own the Acero gym in Sydney.