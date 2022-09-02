Loved-up Amy Childs shares a kiss with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq on the London Eye

Amorous Amy Childs shared a kiss with boyfriend Billy Delbosq as they enjoyed a romantic date on the London Eye on Friday.

The couple who were filming for the next season of TOWIE got together after Amy accused him of “messaging another girl” in the most recent episode.

The reality star, 32, put on a very chic display in a baby blue shirt with a sweet bow neckline and a matching satin skirt.

Amy’s gorgeous blouse had lace detailing along the sleeves and a cut-out back as she ramped up her length with a pair of Perspex heels.

She wore her dark red locks styled to her shoulders in a bouncy blow dryer and protected her eyes with black aviator sunglasses.

Billy opted for a black T-shirt and jeans with a navy blue shirt over them and a pair of leather sneakers.

They strolled through the capital hand in hand before taking a ride on the iconic London landmark.

Their outing comes after the couple clashed after Amy revealed that Billy had emailed another girl behind her back.

Billy flew to the Dominican Republic to surprise the Essex star for their first birthday, but she had to get a few things off her chest before they celebrated.

Amy furious: “I think I’m still in shock because I never expected you to come here for our one year anniversary. I know you said our anniversary would be great, but did I ever think it would be you coming here? No.’

Billy replied, ‘I wanted to be with you, I wanted to see you.’

But Amy replied, “It’s been so s**t between the two of us lately, pretty much all.”

Billy agreed: “That’s right. You try to push those buttons so much to take it to that next level, to get that reaction from me, but once you get that reaction, you step back.

“You won, you got that reaction, and to me I feel bad, I feel a little down, and that’s not fair.

“I know we did things to each other, we said things, it wasn’t ideal, it wasn’t the best.”

Amy replied, “Yeah, you know, listen, me and you, we’ve been up and down a lot over the past eight weeks. Me and your relationship has been shit, hand on heart, it’s been like that.’

She then revealed: “Sending you messages to another girl, for me, was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in a relationship. do you know what I mean? I know your reasons, we weren’t together that week because we were off and on.”

Her friend downplayed it, saying, “That’s what I’m telling you, there was fucking everything in it. You say you want to be with me, then not, then yes, then no.’

Amy replied by intervening, “I’ve seen the messages, you’ve invited her back with your friends, all right, fair enough what you’re doing — that’s not acceptable in a relationship, because I’d never do that to you.”

But she admitted she still trusted him, saying, “I just think you’ve made a big mistake, and people in life make mistakes too.”

Amy, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating TOWIE newcomer Billy following her divorce from ex-partner Tim last July.

Amy is also a mother to Ritchie Jr, three, from her relationship with businessmen Ritchie, but unlike Polly, who is a regular on TOWIE, her son stays out of the spotlight.

