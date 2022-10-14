Love Triangle: Pat gets excited during tantric sex session with Lisa

It’s going to be exciting between the couples in the Stan Original Series Triangle as the matches come together and get to know each other better.

A couple got off to a steamy start in episode three after 32-year-old Lisa admitted she was ready to jump straight into bed with Pat.

“I’d be offended if he didn’t want to share a room with me,” she told the producers.

“We need to speed things up and see if it will be compatible, even in the bedroom… I won’t know if I like it until I do it,” she added.

Lisa seemed disappointed when Pat decided to sleep in another room with the door locked on their first night together.

“The bedroom situation worries me,” she said.

“It’s like taking a step back when we have to take two steps forward.”

After talking to Pat (right) about his decision to sleep in a separate room, Lisa decided to surprise him by scheduling a tantric sex session (photo with the instructor, left)

The Perth native added that she may have been too forward-thinking on their first day together.

“I farted for him and I think it scared him a little bit,” she admitted.

After talking to Pat about their night in separate rooms, Lisa decided to surprise him by planning a tantric sex session.

During the session, Lisa got on her knees and looked up at Pat, who seemed to turn him on.

Things got weird when Lisa put her hands around Pat’s crotch as he stood fully clothed

The instructors then told Pat to lie on his back while Lisa began to run her hands lightly over his body and stroke his lower regions.

“A lot of people have had an orgasm because of this,” said one of the instructors.

The steamy session worked workers as they became the first couple to consume their relationship.

“There were also other parts of our bodies that decided to kiss,” Pat told the producers.

“I had sex with Patrick last night. It was great,’ said Lisa happily. ‘That tantric stuff, woo! Take notes, boys.’

The two were so pleased with their performance that they let Alex and Madison know within minutes of first meeting them at dinner.

“I had a very vulnerable moment,” Pat told the group of their tantric sex session.

“He got an erection as it happened!” added Lisa.

It started off strong for the couple in episode one when the sex lyrics were exchanged.

“I couldn’t get you out of my head last night,” Lisa Patrick texted, to which he replied, “I woke up more excited than usual.”

Lisa told the producers that she “tried to meditate a little” before going to bed, but her mind was racing and she’d only slept a few hours.

“So I tried to slow down my thoughts by touching myself,” she added with a laugh.

However, Lisa is not only interested in sex, she has said that she is looking for a lifelong partner with whom she can start a family.

“All I want in this world is to have children,” Lisa said. “Put some cum in me and wake me up!”

