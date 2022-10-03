Love triangle: Leaked ‘sex texts’ are plastered over major Australian cities

Mysterious posters with cheeky text messages have appeared in Sydney and Melbourne to promote a new Australian dating series.

The posters, which began appearing in suburbs last month, have no branding apart from an LED triangle, leading to wild speculation about who commissioned them and what they are promoting.

One of the messages reads: ‘Did you touch yourself last night?’

Mysterious posters with cheeky text messages have appeared in Sydney and Melbourne to promote a new Australian dating series

“Have you seen 50 Shades?” states another, referencing the erotic film 50 Shades of Grey.

‘I tried to slow down my thoughts by touching myself,’ read another with an added eggplant emoji.

“I’m ready to go deep into this,” reads a final text.

The posters have left passers-by scratching their heads, but Daily Mail Australia can reveal they’re actually promoting the brand new Stan reality series Love triangle.

Created by the producers of Married At First Sight, the show follows a group of singles who are challenged to think outside the box and choose a partner who may not be their idea of ​​a ‘perfect partner’.

Love Triangle challenges six singles to question what they think their perfect partner should look like and instead date someone they’ve never met before.

In a bombshell twist, contestants can text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but won’t be allowed to see what they look like until they go on a blind date.

After the meeting, the newly formed couple are then forced to move in together, before a mind-boggling twist creates chaos in the group.

Last month, Stan revealed the cast of plucky singles set to embark on Australia’s hottest new dating experiment.

Meet the hot singles starring in the new Stan Original dating series Love Triangle. (Pictured: the cast of Love Triangle)

Kyle

Described as a ‘down-to-earth tradition’, Kyle is a 30-year-old bachelor hoping to find his happily ever after.

Based in Townsville, Queensland, Kyle works for his family business and is known for having a dry sense of humour.

Kyle was in a long-term relationship throughout his twenties, but has since found himself single and desperate to settle down.

Described as a ‘down-to-earth tradition’, Kyle (pictured) is a 30-year-old bachelor hoping to find his happily ever after.

Lisa

West Australian bombshell Lisa loves sex and she’s not afraid to say it.

She is described as ‘picky, straightforward, funny and honest’ and needs a partner who craves physical intimacy as much as she does.

The 32-year-old, who works in accounts, has been single for ten years and also dreams of marriage and children.

Western Australian bombshell Lisa, 32, (pictured) loves sex and she’s not afraid to say so

Yannick

Yannick (aka Yan) is a smart sports lawyer who says he has no problem attracting women.

The 32-year-old hunk refers to himself as a ‘walking Tinder’ because he doesn’t need to use dating apps to find lovers.

Despite this, Yan says he is tired of playing the field and wants to date someone long-term.

Yan (pictured) is a sports lawyer who has no problem attracting women. The 32-year-old refers to himself as a ‘walking Tinder’ because he doesn’t need to use dating apps to find lovers

Madi

Victoria-based event manager Madi is a social butterfly who lives by the mantra ‘work hard, play hard’.

Described as ‘charming, vibrant and outgoing’, the 30-year-old has struggled to find love in the past and longs for something more permanent.

Madi is wary of love after a series of failed dating app experiences, but hopes to finally break the cycle of the Love Triangle.

Victoria-based event manager Madi, 30, (pictured) is a social butterfly who lives by the ‘work hard, play hard’ mantra

Alex

Newly divorced technology specialist Alex, 31, is described as a ‘good guy’ who is sensitive and romantic.

After the breakdown of his decade-long marriage, the Victorian says he finds modern dating confronting but is desperate for his next relationship will be his last.

Alex takes pride in his gentlemanly ways and enjoys the courtship stage of a new relationship.

Newly divorced technology specialist Alex, 31, (pictured) is described as a ‘nice guy’ who is sensitive and romantic

Shelter

Victoria-based Ly, 28, dreams of finding a partner who is also her best friend.

The Australian-born Vietnamese counselor usually dates Asian men but is open to expanding her horizons on the Love Triangle.

Described as ‘a fun, petite, playful pocket rocket’, Ly will no doubt make a splash on the show.

Ly, 28, (pictured) dreams of finding a partner who is also her best friend. The Australian-born Vietnamese counselor usually dates Asian men but is open to expanding her horizons

Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to question what they think their perfect partner should look like and instead date someone they’ve never met before. (Image: Scene from a trailer for Love Triangle)

The first two episodes of the eight-part dating series will premiere on October 6, with new episodes following every Thursday weekly on Stan.

“Love Triangle represents an exciting new step for Stan as we continue to grow our Stan Originals output by leveraging the proven pedigree of the Nine Network and the extraordinary creators of Married At First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format,” Stan Chief Content That’s what Officer Cailah Scobie said.

‘This will be a reality TV event not to be missed.’

The Stan Originals series is produced by Endemol Shine Australia in association with the Nine Network.

With Endemol Shine Australia director of content Tara McWilliams and Nine’s John Walsh, both of whom have been executive producers of Married At First Sight Australia since its inception in 2015, the show is sure to be a hit.

“We are incredibly proud to produce the addictive new relationship series for Stan,” said Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman.

“The series tackles the difficulties of modern dating and features incredible characters on the journey to find long-lasting love, but with a stunning mid-season twist. All we can say is, remember that a triangle has three sides!’

The Stan Originals series, Love Triangle, premieres only on October 6 Stan.