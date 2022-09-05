Love On The Spectrum: The Aussie production company behind US version wins three Emmys

<!–

The Australian production company behind Love on the Spectrum US won three Emmys on Saturday for the hit Netflix reality show.

Love on the Spectrum Australia first aired on ABC in November 2019 and a second equally successful season premiered in May 2021.

A heartwarming third series was filmed in America, where it premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2022.

The show is produced by Northern Pictures with Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery as executive producers.

Despite fierce competition from other successful reality TV shows, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Selling Sunset, Love on the Spectrum won US Emmys for The Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting For A reality. Program.

Cian O’Clery, paid tribute to Netflix for supporting his vision for Love on the Spectrum: ‘It was an amazing process and Netflix fully supported our vision. Thank you to all the production team and the wonderful editors who came over from Australia.”

Love on the Spectrum US won Emmys for The Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program. Pictured, left to right, Stephanie Haber, Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery

Mr O’Clery continued: ‘The most important people to thank are the cast. We wouldn’t be here without the contestants on the show, so thank you. You’re the reason we’re here tonight.’

Love on the Spectrum follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships in the modern world.

Back in July, Love on the Spectrum favorite Michael Theo shared some wise relationship advice for men everywhere

Back in July, Michael Theo, the show’s biggest Australian star, shared some wise relationship advice for men everywhere.

Michael rose to fame in 2020 after viewers fell in love with his blunt sense of humor and chivalrous values.

The Netflix star rose to fame in 2020 after viewers fell in love with his blunt sense of humor and chivalrous values. He now partners with online cooking class company Bone Apple Tea because he believes it’s critical in relationships for men to find their way around the kitchen.

He works with online cooking class company Bone Apple Tea and believes it’s critical for men to find their way around the kitchen.

‘[If my future girlfriend can cook] it would be a bonus but I would like to learn how to cook myself so she doesn’t have to do all the cooking,” Michael told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Because, as they say, every woman loves a man who can cook. And that’s one less thing I’ll be ashamed of,” added the Wollongong-based Nelflix star.