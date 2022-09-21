Love Machine nightclub shooting Melbourne: Jacob Elliott, Richard Arow sentenced to live in jail

Pictured: Jacob Elliott was sentenced to life behind bars

The son of a notorious mobster assaulted a judge when he was sentenced to life in prison for a revenge drive-by shooting outside a crowded nightclub.

Jacob Elliott, the son of alleged ‘Mad Lebo’ Nabil Maghnie, fired four shots at Love Machine nightclub in Melbourne on April 14, 2019 from a car driven by Allan Fares, killing two men.

Elliot’s younger half-brother Ali Maghnie was evicted from the Parham site in the south east of the city earlier that evening, with CCTV footage showing him being dragged out by bouncers for ‘bad behaviour’.

Victorian Supreme Court judge Andrew Tinney sentenced both men to life in prison on Wednesday for the terrifying act of revenge.

But as Judge Tinney read the sentencing notes, the gunman who refused to stand up repeatedly told him to shut up and hurry.

The victims’ families – Richard Arow, 28, who was waiting outside to enter Little Chapel St nightclub and security guard Aaron Osmani, 37, – burst into applause as the verdict was read in court.

Elliot’s murdered father, Maghnie, was a feared gang figure who was fatally gunned down in northern Melbourne in 2020.

Allan Fares (pictured) was behind the wheel the night the two men were fatally shot and he was also sentenced to life behind bars

At 3.15 am Fares drove Elliott to the club in a stolen Porsche and drove several laps past the entrance before Elliott opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol.

Mr Arow and Mr Osmani were both hit in the head by bullets. They were taken to hospital, but suffered fatal injuries.

Another bullet struck Semisi Tu’itufu in the shoulder, while the fourth went through one man’s arm and into another.

Mr. Tu’itufu ran to the aid of Mr. Arow and Mr. Osmani and tried to guide other customers back into the club to safety.

He was so concerned about others that he initially did not mention that he too had been shot and is still living with the completely unjustified belief that he was not doing enough, Justice Tinney said.

Elliot’s younger half-brother Ali Maghnie was thrown from the Parham site in the south east of the city earlier that evening, with CCTV footage showing him being dragged out by bouncers for ‘bad behaviour’ (pictured)

Richard Arow (left) and Aaron Osmani (right) were shot dead in the Love Machine club

Elliott’s attorney Julie Condon QC alleged that her client was acting on behalf of his father, who demanded that he avenge his sibling.

Elliott, then 18, claimed it was their father who came up with the plan to fire ‘warning shots’ outside the club.

He claimed he was reluctant to be involved, but Maghnie had told him to “keep quiet” and do it.

Elliott said his father, who died in a shooting in January 2020, was a man who wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer.

Elliott claimed his father Nabil Maghnie (pictured) was a ‘violent and intimidating man’ to whom people couldn’t say ‘no’

Maghnie is known for driving himself to hospital after being shot in the head in 2016.

Despite his feared reputation, those close to the underworld enforcer have previously told Daily Mail Australia that he was a much-loved and loyal family man, famous for protecting his daughter Sabrine.

Last November, Sabrine made headlines after tattooing the words “mad Lebo” on her leg in honor of her father.

Elliott said he pressured Fares, who was initially reluctant but eventually agreed to get behind the wheel.

But Judge Tinney found that Elliott himself had found it necessary to launch a public attack on Love Machine in retaliation and with a desire for revenge after his brother was kicked out.

Nabil Maghnie’s daughter Sabrine had the words ‘mad Lebo’ tattooed on her in honor of her late father

He also rejected that Fares was an unwilling participant in the deliberate taking of two precious lives.

“You were no helpless puppet,” he said, adding that Fares could have declined to join and had ample opportunity to withdraw later.

Neither had shown genuine remorse for their cruel and horrifying crimes, he found.