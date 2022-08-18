Love Island’s Tina Provis hits the social scene after split from Mitch Hibberd

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island Australia winner Tina Provis returned to the limelight on Wednesday following her split from co-star, Mitch Hibberd.

The 25-year-old star was spotted at the reusable camera brand’s first anniversary 35mm Coalongside a number of other reality stars.

Tina kept it glamorous at Sydney’s chic Chin Chin restaurant to celebrate the brand.

Love Island Australia winner Tina Provis (right) returned to the Sydney social scene on Wednesday when she attended an event for a camera brand in Chin Chin. Pictured with former co-star Jess Velkovski

The star wore a monochromatic combo, which flashed her tight midriff, and she topped it off with a leather jacket.

She opted for a minimal makeup palette and wore her raven locks back in a glamorous ponytail.

The stunner posed next to Love Island co-star Jess Velkovski, who wore a white bodysuit that she paired with button-up jeans.

Elsewhere, social media queen Ava Francis kept it quirky cool in a long tie-dye dress she covered with a blazer.

Jess and Tina both appeared in season three of Love Island Australia, with Tina winning the season. The star wore a monochrome combo to the event with a leather jacket

Elsewhere, social media queen Ava Francis (pictured) kept it glamorous in a long tie-dye dress she covered with a blazer

The ladies were joined by models Georgia McCann, Sharon De Silva and Kate Robinson.

Influencers Bella Rychter and Amy Kaleski were also chatting together.

Bella wore a multicolored, figure-hugging dress, while Amy opted for a strapless top and pants.

The ladies were joined by models Georgia McCann, Sharon De Silva and Kate Robinson, who all put on a glamorous display at the event.

Tina announced the news of her divorce from Mitch in a heartbreaking Instagram post on February 15 of this year.

The Sydney-based PR consultant said she was “absolutely distraught” about the split.

“I am devastated to share this news with you and I am still processing the situation,” she wrote at the time.

Bella Rychter and Amy Kaleski were also chatting together. Model Bella wore a multicolored, form-fitting dress. Amy chose a strapless top and pants

“Unfortunately, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to break up,” she continued.

Tina added that she had put “everything” into the relationship and was “heartbroken” that things were not going well.

‘I wish nothing but the best for Mitch. He is a wonderful person, I still love him and I will never forget the special time we shared,” she said.