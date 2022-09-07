Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri unveils her first pre-loved clothing collection with eBay

Tasha Ghouri has teamed up with eBay as the brand’s first-ever beloved ambassador, launching a brand new collection with the online retailer.

Known for her impeccable sense of style at the Love Island villa, the 24-year-old model shared that she wants to “take the shame out of second-hand clothing” with the sustainable range.

Launching on Thursday, September 8, MailOnline takes a first look at The Tasha Edit – ranging from daytime chic to shiny party pieces.

It’s here! Tasha Ghouri, 24, has unveiled her first beloved clothing collection with eBay

The collection consists of five adaptations of the reality star; Out, gym but no gym, double denim, power dressing and borrowed from Andrew.

And posing for a stunning photoshoot in the new collection, Tasha nails glam in a diamond-encrusted Chainmail mini dress with a choker detail – which retails for £94.

The ensemble, which the star told MailOnline was her favorite, is completed with Miu Miu open-toe heels.

Borrowed from Andrew: One piece shows an ode to her friend Andrew Le Page, wearing a Delong varsity jacket with the letter A sewn into his chest (£90)

Power Dressing: As she nails A/W with the Power Dressing Edition, which includes a gorgeous plaid blazer (£40)

While another piece pays tribute to her friend Andrew Le Page, wearing a Delong varsity jacket with the letter A sewn into his chest (£90).

Tasha had a chic look from the Power Dressing edition, looking effortlessly cool in a vintage plaid blazer (£40), paired with split hem leggings (£30) and a pointed toe heel.

The model, who has previously worked with ASOS, showed her style credentials in the stunning photoshoot, keeping her blonde locks in a simple straight style while going for a neutral makeup palette.

Tasha was known for her stylish looks during her time in this year’s Love Island season – which featured eBay’s beloved wardrobes for the islanders.

Gym But No Gym: Tasha styles a simple black Maniere De Voir playsuit (£40) by adding a chic Zara blazer (£59)

Double Denim: The beauty rocked double denim during her stay at the Love Island villa and has brought it back as a staple in the new collaboration

And she said the experience changed her view of fashion, Tasha told MailOnline: “I’ve always loved used clothes, I went shopping in Camden and Shoreditch because you find things that not everyone has.

“When I was in the villa, it opened my eyes to all the beloved things and looks you can create.”

The collection of 70 also includes pieces from Ralph Lauren and I.AM.GIA, in addition to high street Zara and River Island grabs.

“People’s opinions about beloved and sustainable fashion are really changing. It’s so important because it does crazy things for the planet,” explains Tasha.

Next: ‘You don’t buy it to buy it and every piece of clothing has a story. I want to take away the shame of buying second clothes and having to buy a new piece for every occasion, you can wear things again and style them differently.’

Sustainable: ‘People’s opinions about beloved and sustainable fashion are really changing. It’s so important because it does crazy things for the planet,” Tasha explains

All profits from the collection will go to the national charity RNID for hearing loss – with Tasha, who wears a cochlear implant, aiming to give back to the deaf community.

Amy Bannerman explained that the look “wouldn’t be out of place on the runway,” shared fashion Stylist and eBay’s Pre-Loved Advisor, Amy Bannerman: “Ultimately, with this edit, we wanted to show that second-hand can still look high-end.” and are shopped at a fraction of the price tag.

“Tasha really had a vision and so it was easy to work with her – I’m proud that the end result is a collection that is already loved but wouldn’t look out of place on the catwalk.”

The star left the Love Island villa last month, finishing fourth with her boyfriend Andrew.

And with the pair growing stronger since their departure, the former broker has found his own place in the range with the Borrowed From Andrew collection – which featured gender-neutral pieces.

The Tasha Edit will launch on eBay on Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m.

Charity: All profits from the collection will go to the national charity RNID for hearing loss – with Tasha, who wears a cochlear implant, aiming to give back to the deaf community